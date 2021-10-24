Would Meghan McCain Ever Run For Political Office?

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, has risen in public consciousness, not only because of her famous father, but thanks to her time on ABC's panel talk show, "The View." While this screen time gave Meghan a chance to share her political stance, she surprisingly announced her departure from "The View" after four seasons, according to USA Today.

But Meghan is by no means pulling away from the spotlight. She released an audio memoir called "Bad Republican," which hit Audible on October 21. The memoir is both political and personal, touching on her family's legacy in politics but also her experiences as a mother. Meghan told USA Today why she embarked on this project. "I felt so alone in so many experiences in my life, and my stories are not unique," she said. "I just wanted to share and hopefully make people feel a little less alone if it's possible."

Looking at all of this, it's fair to ask whether Meghan McCain would ever run for political office. She's already a public figure, her family has a history in the field and she's an outspoken member of her party. Honestly, it's kind of a logical step for her. So, what's the answer?