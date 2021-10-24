Would Meghan McCain Ever Run For Political Office?
Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, has risen in public consciousness, not only because of her famous father, but thanks to her time on ABC's panel talk show, "The View." While this screen time gave Meghan a chance to share her political stance, she surprisingly announced her departure from "The View" after four seasons, according to USA Today.
But Meghan is by no means pulling away from the spotlight. She released an audio memoir called "Bad Republican," which hit Audible on October 21. The memoir is both political and personal, touching on her family's legacy in politics but also her experiences as a mother. Meghan told USA Today why she embarked on this project. "I felt so alone in so many experiences in my life, and my stories are not unique," she said. "I just wanted to share and hopefully make people feel a little less alone if it's possible."
Looking at all of this, it's fair to ask whether Meghan McCain would ever run for political office. She's already a public figure, her family has a history in the field and she's an outspoken member of her party. Honestly, it's kind of a logical step for her. So, what's the answer?
Meghan McCain finds running for office 'intriguing'
Everyone is dying to know what Meghan McCain has on her horizon, especially when it comes to pursuing politics. The former host on "The View" spoke with People and began by candidly speaking about her life. "I feel like I've done it all," she said. "What else can I do? I don't want to be Tucker Carlson."
When asked if Meghan has any dreams of running for political office like her dad John McCain, she said it could be a possibility. "At some point, maybe," Meghan responded. "My tone keeps shifting because, quite frankly, the bench in Arizona is not great, but it's very Trump-y. The woman running for governor right now, Kari Lake, was endorsed by President Trump and is more than likely going to win. But it's still an interesting state filled with really interesting people. [Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema, obviously, is a total independent in so many different ways."
When deciding whether she'd rather stay on TV in some capacity or follow in her father's footsteps, Meghan responded, "I'm definitely not in that phase, but it's more likely that I would run for office than host a show. That's much more intriguing to me." She added, "What's more likely, are you going to host a show on Fox or run for office? At this point in my life, moving home to Arizona and running for office sounds way more interesting." Hmm, maybe we'll see another McCain in the political arena one day.