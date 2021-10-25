What Gwen Stefani Just Revealed About Her Health

Gwen Stefani has made a surprising confession about her health, revealing the truth about why she canceled a handful of concerts in Las Vegas in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic really took hold in the U.S. Stefani returned to the stage to continue her "Just A Girl" residency shows at Zappos Theater after several months away, as a string of shows were then nixed due to safety precautions surrounding the pandemic.

Many fans had been waiting a seriously long time to see the star back in action performing her biggest hits, as it was April 2020 when Planet Hollywood tweeted, "@gwenstefani's #JustAGirlVegas residency shows at @ZapposTheater this May are no longer able to happen, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC regarding events." The canceled shows included what was expected to be the last of her residency, with the company adding, "The good news is that she will be returning to Vegas for additional residency dates."

Well, as they say, the show must go on — and that it did, just over a year later. Stefani triumphantly returned to the stage on October 22 and got pretty candid with the crowd while discussing what had happened to her more than a year and a half prior. But what did she say?