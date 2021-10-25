Princess Diana's Inner Circle Slams Her Portrayal In Spencer. Here's Why
Princess Diana's inner circle has spoken... and they are none too thrilled about the way the late princess looks to be portrayed in the new film "Spencer."
As reported by Variety, the film directed by Pablo Larraín (who was also the mastermind behind the biographical drama "Jackie") is set to be released on November 5 and will center around the Christmas holiday at the Sandringham estate, wherein Diana, played by actor Kristen Stewart, decides to pull the plug on her marriage to Prince Charles and bid farewell to the royal family forever.
Those who know Diana the best, however, are calling foul on the film. While it's no secret that the late princess's life was not all rainbows and sunshine, many of those closest to her are still wary of the idea of their loved one being portrayed in a project that refers to itself as "a fable from a true tragedy," per Slash Film.
Princess Diana's inner circle says she would 'be horrified'
Those closest to Princess Diana are adamant that the new film "Spencer" has the late Princess of Wales pegged all wrong. During an interview with The Telegraph, editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward took major issue with the way the film supposedly lumps every negative aspect from Diana's past into one short (but not-so-sweet) Christmas holiday with the royal family. "That Christmas she was there with Fergie, she was pretty miserable and she wasn't speaking to Charles, but she wasn't cutting herself at that stage," Seward maintained. "They've piled every bad thing into one weekend which is taking poetic license a little far," she added.
But that's not all. According to Seward, Diana would "not want to be remembered as someone who was destructive towards the monarchy." Seward asserted that Diana was adamant that the monarchy was her sons' future, "so she would never try to destroy it." Furthermore, Seward claimed Diana "would be very sad that people think she and Charles never loved each other, that wasn't true." In short, Diana would "be horrified at the way she's portrayed now." Yikes. Them's fighting words!
Diana's make-up artist Mary Greenwell appeared to echo those same sentiments. "All I'd say is that the portrayals you see now are not the best way to understand her," she declared. "She wouldn't want to be on this pedestal with all this glory and fame."