Princess Diana's Inner Circle Slams Her Portrayal In Spencer. Here's Why

Princess Diana's inner circle has spoken... and they are none too thrilled about the way the late princess looks to be portrayed in the new film "Spencer."

As reported by Variety, the film directed by Pablo Larraín (who was also the mastermind behind the biographical drama "Jackie") is set to be released on November 5 and will center around the Christmas holiday at the Sandringham estate, wherein Diana, played by actor Kristen Stewart, decides to pull the plug on her marriage to Prince Charles and bid farewell to the royal family forever.

Those who know Diana the best, however, are calling foul on the film. While it's no secret that the late princess's life was not all rainbows and sunshine, many of those closest to her are still wary of the idea of their loved one being portrayed in a project that refers to itself as "a fable from a true tragedy," per Slash Film.