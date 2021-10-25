Why Have Queen Elizabeth's Aides Been Told To Be Ruthless Regarding Her Upcoming Schedule?

Although Queen Elizabeth II is close to cracking three digits in age, she is still very much alive and kicking. With a hectic schedule abound (she attended 19 social events in just one month!), the queen has most certainly got her work cut out for her. From attending the Royal British Legion centenary (where she was notably seen using a walking cane) to opening the Welsh parliament (cane also in tow), the queen has been royally busy (no pun intended) with her pressing duties.

But, amidst a recent health scare and her rising age, many have to wonder: How exactly is the queen doing? Royal officials, in particular, seem to be concerned about her wellbeing — so much so, in fact, that they are now pushing to be "ruthless" when it comes to handling the monarch's busy schedule (per the Daily Mail). But, of course, she would not be Queen Elizabeth without a consortium of advocates plotting for her best interests.

As the year quickly draws to a close, it seems that Queen Elizabeth's packed schedule will now see a dramatic reduction in size. Here's why.