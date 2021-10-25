Why Have Queen Elizabeth's Aides Been Told To Be Ruthless Regarding Her Upcoming Schedule?
Although Queen Elizabeth II is close to cracking three digits in age, she is still very much alive and kicking. With a hectic schedule abound (she attended 19 social events in just one month!), the queen has most certainly got her work cut out for her. From attending the Royal British Legion centenary (where she was notably seen using a walking cane) to opening the Welsh parliament (cane also in tow), the queen has been royally busy (no pun intended) with her pressing duties.
But, amidst a recent health scare and her rising age, many have to wonder: How exactly is the queen doing? Royal officials, in particular, seem to be concerned about her wellbeing — so much so, in fact, that they are now pushing to be "ruthless" when it comes to handling the monarch's busy schedule (per the Daily Mail). But, of course, she would not be Queen Elizabeth without a consortium of advocates plotting for her best interests.
As the year quickly draws to a close, it seems that Queen Elizabeth's packed schedule will now see a dramatic reduction in size. Here's why.
Royal officials want to reduce Queen Elizabeth's schedule after her recent hospital visit
Balancing Queen Elizabeth's health and her increasing social duties is proving to be a tall task for royal officials. After recently spending the night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations" (per the Daily Mail), officials have become increasingly alarmed over the queen's health and wellbeing. On top of that, the 95-year-old queen was spotted using a walking cane at the Royal British Legion centenary in early October.
According to the Daily Mail, the queen's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has issued an internal edict to "be ruthless" to clear out Her Majesty's schedule. Now, the queen's team is currently agglomerating a list of "core" events that require her appearance. She will also reportedly be accompanied by her children or grandchildren for future events.
As it stands, she is set to make an appearance at the COP26 climate change summit, though that has not been finalized. Queen Elizabeth recently expressed frustration over the upcoming event and has slammed world leaders who have yet to confirm their attendance.