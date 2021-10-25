Kim Kardashian Just Announced A Major Collaboration

Kim Kardashian has just revealed a major collaboration via her shapewear brand, SKIMS. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur launched SKIMS in 2019, albeit originally under a different name. As fans will recall, Kim wanted to name the brand "Kimono," but decided to change it after people called her out for ripping off Japanese culture, per ELLE.

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," Kim explained on Instagram at the time. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name." When the brand finally launched, it proved to be successful — so much that it helped Kim reach billionaire status.

In April, Forbes officially recognized her as a billionaire, thanks to her KKW and SKIMS businesses. According to a source close to the publication, the loungewear brand is worth over $500 million, with Kim owning a majority stake. Other investors include Net-a-Porter's Natalie Massane and Theory's Andrew Rosen. So, things for SKIMS have surely been on the up-and-up. As if all of that wasn't enough, Kim's brand has now announced a collab with a major fashion house.