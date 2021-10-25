Kim Kardashian Just Announced A Major Collaboration
Kim Kardashian has just revealed a major collaboration via her shapewear brand, SKIMS. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur launched SKIMS in 2019, albeit originally under a different name. As fans will recall, Kim wanted to name the brand "Kimono," but decided to change it after people called her out for ripping off Japanese culture, per ELLE.
"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," Kim explained on Instagram at the time. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name." When the brand finally launched, it proved to be successful — so much that it helped Kim reach billionaire status.
In April, Forbes officially recognized her as a billionaire, thanks to her KKW and SKIMS businesses. According to a source close to the publication, the loungewear brand is worth over $500 million, with Kim owning a majority stake. Other investors include Net-a-Porter's Natalie Massane and Theory's Andrew Rosen. So, things for SKIMS have surely been on the up-and-up. As if all of that wasn't enough, Kim's brand has now announced a collab with a major fashion house.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has joined forces with Fendi
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is launching an exclusive collection in collaboration with Fendi. The former reality star announced the news via Instagram on October 25, sharing photos from the lookbook, which stars Kim modeling the pieces herself. "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS," Kim wrote on Instagram.
The collaboration is expected to drop online on November 9 at 6 am PST. The line seems to be comprising SKIMS loungewear and shapewear pieces, all sporting Fendi's iconic logo. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kim also shared that the line will include "bold colors and a special hybrid logo pattern." Kim's friends and fans alike are obviously excited about the news. "Yes! Finally," LaLa Anthony commented under her announcement post. "OMGGGGGG WTFFF YES KIM," one fan added.
Though the news might have come as a surprise to some, rumors of a SKIMS x Fendi collab started earlier this year. In the summer, Kim was spotted leaving a meeting with Fendi's artistic director Kim Jones in Rome, Italy, leading some to speculate that they could have been working together (via Just Jared). Then, as reported by WWD in October, an IG account named @connie_personal_shopping posted pictures of SKIMS dresses sporting Fendi's embossed logos, further fueling those rumors. We can't wait until it drops!