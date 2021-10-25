RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Shares Heartbreaking Revelation
The newest housewife of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is turning up the heat on these ice queens. Jennie Nguyen is the first Vietnamese housewife of the franchise, and as her tagline says, she has "a lot of everything, including opinions." Jen Shah seems to agree, opining that "Jennie is a little firecracker," before the camera shifts to Jennie telling off her castmates and saying "shut the f*** up."
Jennie also got into a brief Twitter spat with her fellow castmate Mary Cosby. "What, Mary said I have a big head since season 1! I wasn't even on season 1," Jennie tweeted. "Okay Mary pay attention to the questions!" Mary has since deleted her Twitter retorts, however, according to Page Six, she didn't go out without a fight. "Shut up Jennie," Mary wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Go sit down learn to be honest! Don't say nothing else to me! I promise you mind your business."
Clearly, Jennie seems like a very strong woman and someone who presents a tough exterior — making her someone who can keep up with the women of "RHOSLC." So when Jennie opened up to her fellow castmates about a personal tragedy, it took viewers by surprise.
Jennie Nguyen has experienced nine miscarriages and one stillborn
Some wounds hurt forever, but they can be softened with the company of friends and loved ones. In an October episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," viewers saw Jennie Nguyen go on a snow tubing trip to take her mind off of a painful anniversary. "It's just a lot for me today," Jennie told the other castmates (via People). "It's my daughter's death anniversary." Jennie and her husband, Duy Nguyen, lost their daughter only an hour after she was born and nine other miscarriages. "I had 13 pregnancies with three living kids and one stillbirth," Jennie said. "My daughter passed away when she was 42 weeks. [She was] my second pregnancy — that's when I had the stillbirth."
According to March of Dimes, 10% to 15% of people that know they're pregnant will experience a miscarriage. In the second trimester, that number moves to 1 to 5 out of 100 pregnancies. However, the majority of miscarriages occur in the first trimester, often before they hit the 12th week of pregnancy.
Jennie spoke further about her experiences with miscarriages on Twitter, replying to a fan who recommended a genetic test. "Thank you! We did after 3 months when my daughter passed. We did all the testing, and it came back negative," Jennie said. "Deep down I was hoping that there was something wrong with me that's why my daughter died. It is so much harder to live with the unknown."