RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Shares Heartbreaking Revelation

The newest housewife of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is turning up the heat on these ice queens. Jennie Nguyen is the first Vietnamese housewife of the franchise, and as her tagline says, she has "a lot of everything, including opinions." Jen Shah seems to agree, opining that "Jennie is a little firecracker," before the camera shifts to Jennie telling off her castmates and saying "shut the f*** up."

Jennie also got into a brief Twitter spat with her fellow castmate Mary Cosby. "What, Mary said I have a big head since season 1! I wasn't even on season 1," Jennie tweeted. "Okay Mary pay attention to the questions!" Mary has since deleted her Twitter retorts, however, according to Page Six, she didn't go out without a fight. "Shut up Jennie," Mary wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Go sit down learn to be honest! Don't say nothing else to me! I promise you mind your business."

Clearly, Jennie seems like a very strong woman and someone who presents a tough exterior — making her someone who can keep up with the women of "RHOSLC." So when Jennie opened up to her fellow castmates about a personal tragedy, it took viewers by surprise.