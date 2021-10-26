The Heartbreak That Brought Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Closer
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are opening up about the touching way they grew closer in their relationship.
The couple got together in the wake of the country icon's split with her former husband, Narvel Blackstock, and started dating in early 2020, but they actually go much further back than that. And we mean much further. "I met him in 1991 when we were doing Kenny Rogers' movie, 'The Gambler.' We were both on that in 1991," McEntire told a surprised Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" during a joint interview with Darius Rucker in November 2020. "We've kept in contact with each other over the years. We both know the same people."
She shared that they reconnected in January 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic really accelerating their relationship when they both found themselves with more time on their hands. "We started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine," the "Fancy" singer shared of how things really blossomed with the "CSI: Miami" and "Young Sheldon" actor. Aww!
The two have since spoken out more about their relationship during a very candid chat for McEntire's Spotify podcast, revealing the heartbreaking tragedies that bonded them even more.
Reba McEntire's mom's death brought her closer to Rex Linn
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn opened up about their bond on the October 25 episode of her Spotify podcast, "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire," where they shared how they bonded over the deaths of their moms.
McEntire recalled how Linn stepped up for her during her mom's health issues, shortly before she died in March 2020. "I was texting you about MaMa, we had just found out that she has bladder cancer and you said, 'You just feel free to call me anytime you want to talk' and I just quit texting and we've been talking ever since," McEntire told Linn.
Linn then shared his own mom died in 1998 and recalled how he got a phone call the day he buried her — which turned out to be from McEntire. "I went back in my old bedroom that I grew up in, sat on the bed and it was Reba. She said, 'I understand what you're going through today. I just wanted to talk to you.' We talked for about 25 minutes and I never forgot it," he recalled.
"It was amazing and it was uplifting. It was really special and little did I know 20 years later, 21 years later, I'd be doing the same thing with her... But I never forgot that," he continued. "That's why I said to you, 'If you ever want to talk just give me a call.'"