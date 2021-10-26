The Heartbreak That Brought Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Closer

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are opening up about the touching way they grew closer in their relationship.

The couple got together in the wake of the country icon's split with her former husband, Narvel Blackstock, and started dating in early 2020, but they actually go much further back than that. And we mean much further. "I met him in 1991 when we were doing Kenny Rogers' movie, 'The Gambler.' We were both on that in 1991," McEntire told a surprised Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" during a joint interview with Darius Rucker in November 2020. "We've kept in contact with each other over the years. We both know the same people."

She shared that they reconnected in January 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic really accelerating their relationship when they both found themselves with more time on their hands. "We started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine," the "Fancy" singer shared of how things really blossomed with the "CSI: Miami" and "Young Sheldon" actor. Aww!

The two have since spoken out more about their relationship during a very candid chat for McEntire's Spotify podcast, revealing the heartbreaking tragedies that bonded them even more.