Is Queen Elizabeth Really Unable To Walk Her Dogs?

Queen Elizabeth has been advised by her doctors to take a "few days" to rest, according to Reuters. News that the 95-year-old monarch may have been under the weather came when the palace announced that she canceled her scheduled trip to Northern Ireland because there were some apparent health concerns — though the palace didn't elaborate. "The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a statement read, in part. The queen was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on October 20 where she underwent "some preliminary investigations," the palace revealed in a statement to USA Today. It's unclear what tests the queen actually underwent, and the results of those "investigations" have not been made public.

The queen was kept at the hospital overnight, and was discharged the next day. She was taken back to Windsor Castle where she continued to rest. The queen has not made any public appearances since canceling her trip, nor has the palace provided any kind of update on what's been going on.

On October 25, the Daily Mail provided a bit of an update on just how much rest the queen is expected to get. Keep reading for more.