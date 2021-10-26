Is Queen Elizabeth Really Unable To Walk Her Dogs?
Queen Elizabeth has been advised by her doctors to take a "few days" to rest, according to Reuters. News that the 95-year-old monarch may have been under the weather came when the palace announced that she canceled her scheduled trip to Northern Ireland because there were some apparent health concerns — though the palace didn't elaborate. "The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a statement read, in part. The queen was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on October 20 where she underwent "some preliminary investigations," the palace revealed in a statement to USA Today. It's unclear what tests the queen actually underwent, and the results of those "investigations" have not been made public.
The queen was kept at the hospital overnight, and was discharged the next day. She was taken back to Windsor Castle where she continued to rest. The queen has not made any public appearances since canceling her trip, nor has the palace provided any kind of update on what's been going on.
On October 25, the Daily Mail provided a bit of an update on just how much rest the queen is expected to get. Keep reading for more.
Queen Elizabeth has been skipping her daily walks
Following Queen Elizabeth's hospital stay, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that she had already been "back at her desk," according to BBC News. And while that very well may have been the case, the queen's rest regimen has kept her from doing the one thing that she enjoys most: walking her dogs. According to the Daily Mail, the queen would often be taken to the grounds near Frogmore Cottage to walk her two corgis, but she has reportedly been unable to do so because she has been following doctors orders to rest. The outlet reports that the queen's dogs have been walked by palace staff over the past week.
According to Marie Claire, the queen has always had dogs as pets, and once used to breed corgis — her breed of choice. However, as of August 2021, she is down to just two pups, and it doesn't sound like she will be adding anymore to her brood. Following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the queen spent a good deal of time with her dogs, and they helped her cope with the loss, according to the Mirror. Of course, pets can be a great source of comfort, so it's no surprise to hear that the queen is missing her daily walks with her four-legged friends.