Expert Reveals How Princess Diana Would Really Feel About Meghan And Harry's New Life
Princess Diana died in 1997, when her two sons were in their adolescent years, and her boys have done their best to keep her memory alive ever since. For example, when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, he gave her his mother's sapphire engagement ring, according to Town and Country. Prince Harry also used a couple of diamonds from his mother's jewelry collection in Meghan Markle's engagement ring, according to Hello! magazine.
Moreover, before tying the knot, William and Kate visited Diana's burial site, the Daily Mirror newspaper reportedly at the time, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Time reports that Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Diana several ways during their 2018 wedding, including the addition of Forget-me-nots — which were known to be "Diana's favorite flower" — to Meghan's bouquet. Of course, William and Harry both wanted their mom remembered in the lives of their children as well. William and Kate named their first-born daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana while Harry and Meghan named theirs Lilibet Diana — both girls' names honor Queen Elizabeth, too.
Many people can't help but wonder what Diana would think of the choices her sons have made over the years, and some of the people who were once closest to her have weighed in on some of the big moments. Perhaps the biggest thing that people wonder about is whether or not Diana would have supported Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Read on to find out what one royal expert had to say.
Princess Diana would have supported Harry and Meghan
In an interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Andrew Morton weighed in on how he believes Princess Diana would have felt about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the UK. "She would be doing cartwheels," Morton told the outlet. "She'd be thrilled. Seeing that Harry has made himself and Meghan independent humanitarians irrespective of what the palace might say, she would have applauded that," he added.
The idea that Diana would have been in full support of Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family was also put forth by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Back in August, Sarah made an appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in which she discussed her nephew's big move — and how she believes Diana would have felt about it. "What I think that she would have been is very proud of her boys standing firm and tall, and they're very like her, and she would have been very proud," Sarah said, according to the Daily Mail. "Life is tough enough. We don't need to be judging others. We need to be open to seeing life in another way," Sarah added.