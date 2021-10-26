Expert Reveals How Princess Diana Would Really Feel About Meghan And Harry's New Life

Princess Diana died in 1997, when her two sons were in their adolescent years, and her boys have done their best to keep her memory alive ever since. For example, when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, he gave her his mother's sapphire engagement ring, according to Town and Country. Prince Harry also used a couple of diamonds from his mother's jewelry collection in Meghan Markle's engagement ring, according to Hello! magazine.

Moreover, before tying the knot, William and Kate visited Diana's burial site, the Daily Mirror newspaper reportedly at the time, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Time reports that Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Diana several ways during their 2018 wedding, including the addition of Forget-me-nots — which were known to be "Diana's favorite flower" — to Meghan's bouquet. Of course, William and Harry both wanted their mom remembered in the lives of their children as well. William and Kate named their first-born daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana while Harry and Meghan named theirs Lilibet Diana — both girls' names honor Queen Elizabeth, too.

Many people can't help but wonder what Diana would think of the choices her sons have made over the years, and some of the people who were once closest to her have weighed in on some of the big moments. Perhaps the biggest thing that people wonder about is whether or not Diana would have supported Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Read on to find out what one royal expert had to say.