How Did William And Kate Just Break Royal Protocol On Their Latest Trip?
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been known to break royal protocol over the years, not always following the more strict guidelines set forth by the monarchy. It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are giving the face of the royal family a more modern look — and that means breaking some rules, where appropriate, of course. "They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole," their former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told People magazine back in September. "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly," she added.
In 2018, for example, William and Kate broke royal protocol when they showed up late for Easter mass, according to Vogue. The duo got stuck in traffic, and arrived later than Queen Elizabeth, which is a big no-no — even though it wasn't exactly in their control. More recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused of breaking royal protocol at the "No Time to Die" premiere back in September, according to Express. The couple was "blending in with everyday household celebrities," which made them "almost part of the celebrity circuit," an expert told the outlet.
Now, just one month later, William and Kate have broken protocol once more. Keep reading to find out how.
Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled with their kids
On October 21, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at London's Heathrow Airport along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, according to Marie Claire. The Cambridges were jet-setting on a family trip, but — according to royal protocol — they aren't supposed to travel together. According to Business Insider, there is an unwritten rule that members of the royal family in the line of succession should not travel in the same vehicle — or on the same aircraft, for example — in case something happens. The idea is that an unexpected tragedy could wipe out the heirs to the throne if they are traveling together. Business Insider reports that the queen must approve joint travel — and she has done so for William and Kate on numerous occasions.
According to Reader's Digest, this is one rule that William and Kate break quite frequently. However, once their children are older — when George becomes an adult — this will likely never happen. The goal is to protect the royal lineage. Makes sense, right?