How Did William And Kate Just Break Royal Protocol On Their Latest Trip?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been known to break royal protocol over the years, not always following the more strict guidelines set forth by the monarchy. It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are giving the face of the royal family a more modern look — and that means breaking some rules, where appropriate, of course. "They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole," their former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told People magazine back in September. "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly," she added.

In 2018, for example, William and Kate broke royal protocol when they showed up late for Easter mass, according to Vogue. The duo got stuck in traffic, and arrived later than Queen Elizabeth, which is a big no-no — even though it wasn't exactly in their control. More recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused of breaking royal protocol at the "No Time to Die" premiere back in September, according to Express. The couple was "blending in with everyday household celebrities," which made them "almost part of the celebrity circuit," an expert told the outlet.

Now, just one month later, William and Kate have broken protocol once more. Keep reading to find out how.