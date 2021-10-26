How Are Mike And Karen Pence Really Living After Donald Trump?
The final days of Donald Trump presidency were marred by the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, during which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building while Congress met to certify the 2020 election results. In the midst of said violence, Vice President Mike Pence was quick to condemn the protestors. "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now," he tweeted. "Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building." Pence doubled down with another tweet, vowing that those involved "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." It was a show of force from a vice president who largely deferred to Trump throughout his time in the White House. But following that, Pence remained quiet in early 2021.
In the second half of the year, Pence began to dip his toes back into the media circuit. In September, he launched a conservative podcast titled "American Freedom," marking a return to his roots (as he formerly hosted a radio show before turning to politics). Per Politico, the podcast aims to delve into "the failed leadership of the Biden administration, a crisis on our Southern border, a crime wave in our cities, efforts to preserve our freedom amid the coronavirus pandemic and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan." The ex-vice president also teased an upcoming autobiography debuting in 2023 — and he's been keeping busy in other ways, too. Rumor has it he even has his eye on a future presidential run!
Will Mike Pence run for president?
Mike Pence may have fallen out of favor with Donald Trump after he refused to try and overturn the 2020 election results, but that hasn't stopped him from challenging his former boss ... on America's biggest stage, no less. CNN reports that the former VP is eyeing a 2024 presidential run, and is already prepping for the showdown by adding to his team, including "top Republican fundraiser, John Fogarty." While Pence has yet to officially announce his intentions, a Morning Consult poll found Pence is a top choice among Republican voters who don't believe Trump should run for re-election. Furthermore, a source close to Pence told Vanity Fair he's not to be underestimated. "He has broad support among the big donors and in Congress, beyond just evangelicals," the insider revealed. "He's incredibly ambitious. He's a person who sees himself as the president. In the meantime, he's making real money for the first time in his life. Running for president is also a great way of making six-figure speeches."
Per CNN, Pence has also made strides to distance himself from Trump by throwing himself into Republican causes, such as pushing for the GOP to secure a House majority. Additionally, he and his wife Karen are making international appearances "that would be fitting of someone seeking higher office," as People notes. Don't count Pence out of the picture just yet.