How Are Mike And Karen Pence Really Living After Donald Trump?

The final days of Donald Trump presidency were marred by the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, during which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building while Congress met to certify the 2020 election results. In the midst of said violence, Vice President Mike Pence was quick to condemn the protestors. "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now," he tweeted. "Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building." Pence doubled down with another tweet, vowing that those involved "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." It was a show of force from a vice president who largely deferred to Trump throughout his time in the White House. But following that, Pence remained quiet in early 2021.

In the second half of the year, Pence began to dip his toes back into the media circuit. In September, he launched a conservative podcast titled "American Freedom," marking a return to his roots (as he formerly hosted a radio show before turning to politics). Per Politico, the podcast aims to delve into "the failed leadership of the Biden administration, a crisis on our Southern border, a crime wave in our cities, efforts to preserve our freedom amid the coronavirus pandemic and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan." The ex-vice president also teased an upcoming autobiography debuting in 2023 — and he's been keeping busy in other ways, too. Rumor has it he even has his eye on a future presidential run!