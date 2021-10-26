Queen Elizabeth Seen For The First Time Since Doctor's Rest Orders

Queen Elizabeth has made her very first appearance since her doctors advised her to take a "few days" to rest, according to Express. The monarch was forced to cancel a pre-planned trip to Northern Ireland mid-month, and was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital in London for "some preliminary investigations" on October 20, the palace said in a statement to USA Today. Despite the growing concern surrounding the queen's health, the palace has maintained that she's been in "good spirits." Nevertheless, the queen's advanced age has caused royal watchers to become increasingly curious — and worried — that something might be seriously wrong.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made sure to let the world know that "everybody sends Her Majesty our very very best wishes," according to BBC News. And, in keeping with the optimistic approach that the palace seems to be taking on the queen's health, Johnson shared that he believed the queen was "characteristically back at her desk at Windsor," following her hospital stay. Since then, the Daily Mail reported that the queen hasn't even been able to walk her dogs — perhaps because she would exude too much energy.

However, on October 26, the queen set many wandering minds at ease a bit, however. Keep reading for more.