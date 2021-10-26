Queen Elizabeth Seen For The First Time Since Doctor's Rest Orders
Queen Elizabeth has made her very first appearance since her doctors advised her to take a "few days" to rest, according to Express. The monarch was forced to cancel a pre-planned trip to Northern Ireland mid-month, and was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital in London for "some preliminary investigations" on October 20, the palace said in a statement to USA Today. Despite the growing concern surrounding the queen's health, the palace has maintained that she's been in "good spirits." Nevertheless, the queen's advanced age has caused royal watchers to become increasingly curious — and worried — that something might be seriously wrong.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made sure to let the world know that "everybody sends Her Majesty our very very best wishes," according to BBC News. And, in keeping with the optimistic approach that the palace seems to be taking on the queen's health, Johnson shared that he believed the queen was "characteristically back at her desk at Windsor," following her hospital stay. Since then, the Daily Mail reported that the queen hasn't even been able to walk her dogs — perhaps because she would exude too much energy.
However, on October 26, the queen set many wandering minds at ease a bit, however. Keep reading for more.
Queen Elizabeth was seen smiling during a virtual appearance
On October 26, Queen Elizabeth made a virtual appearance from her home at Windsor Castle, according to the Associated Press. The 95-year-old monarch was all smiles in stills from the virtual meeting, dressed in a yellow ensemble — her look completed by her signature pearl necklace. The queen met virtually with the ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim, who was at Buckingham Palace at the time of the meeting, according to Express. The outlet also reported that the queen virtually met with Swiss ambassador to the UK, Markus Leitner, as well. Although details of the meetings — or full videos — were not immediately made available to the public, the queen did appear to be feeling okay, based on the fact that she was seen "smiling and laughing," Express reports.
As for what's up next on the queen's agenda, she is schedule to be in attendance at a reception for the COP-26 Summit in Scotland that will be held on November 1, according to the royal family's official website. Thus far, the queen is still slated to attend, though that could change in the coming days. It is unknown if the queen would be able to attend virtually, and if that's the route her doctors will advise if so.