Inside Jesse McCartney And Katie Peterson's Relationship
Jesse McCartney has finally married his beautiful soul: his longtime girlfriend Katie Peterson. The lovebirds tied the knot in a "romantic" and "rustic-chic" ceremony in Carmel, California, per People. They exchanged vows they personally wrote and they even had their dog Bailey make a special appearance as a flower girl.
Before the wedding, the 34-year-old crooner who stole everyone's hearts in the early aughts shared how excited he was to see Peterson walk down the aisle and to celebrate their love with the people close to their hearts. "I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special," he said. "...Having our families there and witnessing all of it... It's hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night.
McCartney and Peterson announced their engagement in September 2019 and were supposed to be married by October 2020. The pandemic forced them to put all their plans on hold — and change some of them along the way — but they finally made it all work. "It was sad too, because the first venue that we saw, we fell in love with, and we were like, 'This is our place, this is our spot.' Everything just kinda kept getting pushed..." he shared with Us Weekly in August. "I just found a tuxedo, we're putting all the puzzle pieces together. It's a ton of work. You don't realize it until you're doing it, how much work it is."
Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson were together for nine years before tying the knot
Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson's wedding has been a long time coming. Both parties have been discreet about their relationship (although they occasionally share sweet couple pictures on Instagram), but their love story is nine wonderful years in the making.
McCartney revealed that they met each other in a bar Peterson used to work at, and the singer had tried to introduce himself romcom-style. "I was sort of trying to sweet-talk her," McCartney told People. "I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn't having it. I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, 'You didn't write your name down on it!' And I was like, 'Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.' I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history!"
Now, the longtime lovers are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together. McCartney was able to document how he had met the love of his life in "New Stage," his newest album. "It... follows a hopeless romantic who finally finds himself in the relationship of his dreams," the singer wrote on Instagram. "It has taken family, friends, and a whole lot of learning experiences to grow into the person I am today; someone who can look back, reflect, and feel the deepest sense of gratitude for the extremely fortunate life I have been given."