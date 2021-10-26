Inside Jesse McCartney And Katie Peterson's Relationship

Jesse McCartney has finally married his beautiful soul: his longtime girlfriend Katie Peterson. The lovebirds tied the knot in a "romantic" and "rustic-chic" ceremony in Carmel, California, per People. They exchanged vows they personally wrote and they even had their dog Bailey make a special appearance as a flower girl.

Before the wedding, the 34-year-old crooner who stole everyone's hearts in the early aughts shared how excited he was to see Peterson walk down the aisle and to celebrate their love with the people close to their hearts. "I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special," he said. "...Having our families there and witnessing all of it... It's hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night.

McCartney and Peterson announced their engagement in September 2019 and were supposed to be married by October 2020. The pandemic forced them to put all their plans on hold — and change some of them along the way — but they finally made it all work. "It was sad too, because the first venue that we saw, we fell in love with, and we were like, 'This is our place, this is our spot.' Everything just kinda kept getting pushed..." he shared with Us Weekly in August. "I just found a tuxedo, we're putting all the puzzle pieces together. It's a ton of work. You don't realize it until you're doing it, how much work it is."