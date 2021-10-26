Ty Pennington Shares Rare Photo Of Fiancee Kellee Murrell
Over the years, Ty Pennington has been very private about his love life. He was in a relationship with Andrea Bock for over 10 years before splitting in 2009, per People. He met his future wife soon after, as Entertainment Tonight reported the "Trading Spaces" alum met Kellee Merrell in 2010 while filming a show in Toronto. They reportedly kept it touch and reconnected amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple decided to quarantine together and the rest is history.
In July, Pennington proposed to Merrell at his home in Florida. He shared the news via Instagram, writing, "It's the 'yes' for me..." He later told People that he's admired his fiancee "from afar for years" and described her as a "beautiful person inside and out." The reality star added, "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."
Months following their engagement, the two are still going strong.
Ty Pennington and his fiancee enjoyed a night out together
On October 25, Ty Pennington shared a rare photo on Instagram alongside his fiancee Kellee Merrell following a night out on the town. He captioned the selfie, "Cleaned up last night to attend a screening of The French Dispatch at the @scaddotedu film festival! ... Also got to see my wonderful friends [Hildi Santo Tomas] (yes we are friends in real life!) and [Leigh Seaman]." In the pic, the HGTV host is seen wearing a beige suit and hat as a spectacle-wearing Merrell stands next to him.
Throughout their relationship, Pennington has shared a few other snaps with Merrell, including a heartfelt birthday post in June. He wrote, "Thank you ...Universe ...for creating this amazing human... who somehow tolerates me ...even tho I'm beginning to look like papa smurf after a Willie Nelson concert." In July, he posted another selfie and thanked fans and friends for their words of support after they got engaged.
It's unclear when the couple plan to walk down the aisle, but People reports they're currently working on their "dream" home together.