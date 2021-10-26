Ty Pennington Shares Rare Photo Of Fiancee Kellee Murrell

Over the years, Ty Pennington has been very private about his love life. He was in a relationship with Andrea Bock for over 10 years before splitting in 2009, per People. He met his future wife soon after, as Entertainment Tonight reported the "Trading Spaces" alum met Kellee Merrell in 2010 while filming a show in Toronto. They reportedly kept it touch and reconnected amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple decided to quarantine together and the rest is history.

In July, Pennington proposed to Merrell at his home in Florida. He shared the news via Instagram, writing, "It's the 'yes' for me..." He later told People that he's admired his fiancee "from afar for years" and described her as a "beautiful person inside and out." The reality star added, "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."

Months following their engagement, the two are still going strong.