Donald Trump Jr. Takes Aim At Hillary Clinton On Her Birthday
It's been five years since Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and was elected the 45th president of the United States, but the animosity between these two figures has yet to cool down. In a 2020 interview with The Atlantic, Clinton noted multiple times that she won the popular vote and called him "Putin's puppet." The same year, the former president retweeted a tweet that called Clinton a "skank," per The Independent.
And it's not even just the two former opponents exchanging jibes. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on Instagram in January 2020 holding his newest assault rifle, which depicted an image of Clinton behind bars on the magazine. Although his father is no longer on Twitter to taunt Clinton on her birthday, his son has dutifully taken on the role. So what did the former first son have to say about the former first lady on her special day?
Donald Trump Jr. found a Clinton tweet that didn't age well
On October 26, 2016, just days before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton's Twitter account posted a photo of her as a child with the caption, "Happy birthday to this future president." A bit presumptuous, but inspiring nonetheless. Five years later, Donald Trump Jr. found this tweet and retweeted it, adding "Evergreen Tweet" followed by a series of laughing and clown emojis.
Reactions to the tweet were mixed, as both Trump and Clinton supporters commented. "This is my hero," one Clinton supporter wrote. "When I was a little girl I had a picture of her blown up on my wall." She continued, "She is what every little girls [sic] dream to be." Another Clinton supporter replied, "Damn, she got more votes than Daddy." One Trump supporter wrote, "She's still alive? WTH," presumably referring to Clinton's lower profile in her recent years as a private citizen. "Can't wait for truth social media to come out!" exclaimed another Trump supporter, referencing the former president's upcoming social media platform. "Finally no more woke or cancel culture people!"
But perhaps the funniest response of all came from a Clinton supporter, who copy and pasted Trump's "Evergreen Tweet" caption and attached it to a tweet of his from 2016: "Dear Clintons, You know what's deplorable? Being impeached!!! #BasketOfDeplorables."