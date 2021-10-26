Donald Trump Jr. Takes Aim At Hillary Clinton On Her Birthday

On October 26, 2016, just days before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton's Twitter account posted a photo of her as a child with the caption, "Happy birthday to this future president." A bit presumptuous, but inspiring nonetheless. Five years later, Donald Trump Jr. found this tweet and retweeted it, adding "Evergreen Tweet" followed by a series of laughing and clown emojis.

Reactions to the tweet were mixed, as both Trump and Clinton supporters commented. "This is my hero," one Clinton supporter wrote. "When I was a little girl I had a picture of her blown up on my wall." She continued, "She is what every little girls [sic] dream to be." Another Clinton supporter replied, "Damn, she got more votes than Daddy." One Trump supporter wrote, "She's still alive? WTH," presumably referring to Clinton's lower profile in her recent years as a private citizen. "Can't wait for truth social media to come out!" exclaimed another Trump supporter, referencing the former president's upcoming social media platform. "Finally no more woke or cancel culture people!"

But perhaps the funniest response of all came from a Clinton supporter, who copy and pasted Trump's "Evergreen Tweet" caption and attached it to a tweet of his from 2016: "Dear Clintons, You know what's deplorable? Being impeached!!! #BasketOfDeplorables."