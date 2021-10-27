Prince Charles' Cruel Joke About Princess Diana Still Stings Today

The marital woes that plagued Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana while they were together were never kept all that private. Diana herself eventually spoke publicly about her marriage in interviews. In one such interview with the BBC, Diana delivered the infamous reason for the downfall of her marriage, referencing her then-husband's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she said. The princess was also incredibly candid about other factors contributing to her unhappiness in the marriage, including feeling isolated, unloved, and "a basket-case." She added that due to the "unique pressures" they faced as a couple, "it wasn't to be."

While the Prince of Wales was never as outspoken as Diana about his marriage, he didn't have the most tact when it came to hiding his true feelings towards her during public appearances. One comment that he'll never live down took place shortly after the couple got engaged. During a post-engagement Q&A, a journalist asked Charles and Diana if they were in love, as per Harper's Bazaar. Diana was the first to respond with an enthusiastic "Of course," while Charles quipped, "Whatever 'in love' means," much to the shock of everyone viewing the event.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time that Charles would make a cruel joke at Diana's expense. During an event just a handful of years into their marriage, Charles would once again reveal his hidden contempt for the princess.