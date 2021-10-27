How Did Angelina Jolie React When Asked About Her Special Friendship With The Weeknd?
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been laying low since their high-profile breakup in 2016. Neither has dated much since, which isn't surprising since they're in the midst of weathering a bitter custody battle. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," Jolie said in a September interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine. But could the Oscar-winning actor be ready to make some new decisions about her love life?
According to The Sun, Jolie was spotted dining at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi with Canadian singer The Weeknd in June. In July, a Twitter account revealed that The Weeknd attended the same Mustafa the Poet concert as Jolie and her kids — and by the time September rolled around, Jolie and The Weekend were back to dinner dates together at Giorgio Baldi, per the Daily Mail. In response to their outings, a source told InTouch that they aren't dating (yet, anyway). "Angie and Abel have a very similar outlook on the world and injustices," the insider said. "As far as I know, they're working on a human rights project, something to do with ending hunger around the world and in the U.S." However, Jolie's non-answer when asked about her relationship with The Weeknd could hint that there's something more going on between the two of them.
Angelina Jolie is keeping quiet about her relationship with The Weeknd
On October 25, Angelina Jolie sat down for an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, where the host asked her directly about her special friendship with The Weeknd. "Were [your kids] more excited that you were in 'The Eternals' or that you are friends with The Weeknd?" he asked. But rather than confirming or denying the romance rumors, Jolie dodged the question entirely. "They're very excited about this film, if that's what you're asking," she responded, looking at her "Eternals" co-star Salma Hayek instead of the host.
Jolie's reluctance to come clean about her relationship with the "Blinding Lights" singer could mean things might not be strictly platonic between them. Per OK Magazine, The Weeknd "has been obsessed with Angie for years" and "first hooked up with her this summer saying he needed help for a charity project, but his intention all along was to have a serious relationship." The source added that "his inner circle is warning him that she's going to break his heart, but Abel's not listening."
For her part, Jolie seems to be enjoying seeing different people, as she was also recently seen connecting with her ex, Johnny Miller. The actor's friends told Us Weekly that since her split from Brad Pitt, "Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she's making up for lost time." Here's to hoping Jolie finds true love, whether with The Weeknd or otherwise.