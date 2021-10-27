How Did Angelina Jolie React When Asked About Her Special Friendship With The Weeknd?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been laying low since their high-profile breakup in 2016. Neither has dated much since, which isn't surprising since they're in the midst of weathering a bitter custody battle. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," Jolie said in a September interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine. But could the Oscar-winning actor be ready to make some new decisions about her love life?

According to The Sun, Jolie was spotted dining at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi with Canadian singer The Weeknd in June. In July, a Twitter account revealed that The Weeknd attended the same Mustafa the Poet concert as Jolie and her kids — and by the time September rolled around, Jolie and The Weekend were back to dinner dates together at Giorgio Baldi, per the Daily Mail. In response to their outings, a source told InTouch that they aren't dating (yet, anyway). "Angie and Abel have a very similar outlook on the world and injustices," the insider said. "As far as I know, they're working on a human rights project, something to do with ending hunger around the world and in the U.S." However, Jolie's non-answer when asked about her relationship with The Weeknd could hint that there's something more going on between the two of them.