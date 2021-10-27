Inside The Claims Huma Abedin Is Making Against A US Senator

Huma Abedin claims in her brand new memoir that an unnamed United States senator sexually assaulted her. As reported by The Guardian, who received an advance copy of the book before its November 2 release, Abedin recalled the events leading up to the traumatic incident. "I ended up walking out with one of the senators, and soon we stopped in front of his building and he invited me in for coffee. Once inside, he told me to make myself comfortable on the couch." Then, according to Abedin, things changed in the blink of an eye. "He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa," she painstakingly revealed.

As one can imagine, Abedin said the account left her reeling. "I pushed him away. All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased," she explained. According to Abedin, the senator seemed confused by her reaction and apologized for misreading her. But in a rather curious move, she volleyed back an apology of her own: "Then I said something only the twentysomething version of me would have come up with – 'I am so sorry' – and walked out, trying to appear as nonchalant as possible."

Though Abedin "buried" the incident in the back of her mind, she admitted that once the allegations against supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh surfaced that she became enveloped in the trauma all over again.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).