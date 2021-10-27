What We Know About Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Engagement

It seems that Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' ex-husband, might have popped the question to his girlfriend and mother of his youngest child, Sharina Hudson. As reported by Page Six, Hunter is believed to have been dating Hudson since 2009, while he was still married to the "Wendy Williams Show" creator. The woman was rumored to have lived in a New York apartment for years, on Hunter's expense.

Then, in 2019, Hudson gave birth to a child, believed to be Hunter's, while Williams was working on her sobriety. "This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby," a source told Page Six at the time. That same year, Williams filed for divorce, after more than 20 years of marriage, per CNN.

The divorce was finalized in 2020. "After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced," Williams confirmed on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" in January of that year. She also announced that she left New Jersey for good. "It was 25 years I don't regret, but, you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives, and I have to tell you something," Williams continued. "I now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city." Her ex-husband has clearly moved on, too, judging by his girlfriend's new piece of jewelry.