What We Know About Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Engagement
It seems that Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' ex-husband, might have popped the question to his girlfriend and mother of his youngest child, Sharina Hudson. As reported by Page Six, Hunter is believed to have been dating Hudson since 2009, while he was still married to the "Wendy Williams Show" creator. The woman was rumored to have lived in a New York apartment for years, on Hunter's expense.
Then, in 2019, Hudson gave birth to a child, believed to be Hunter's, while Williams was working on her sobriety. "This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby," a source told Page Six at the time. That same year, Williams filed for divorce, after more than 20 years of marriage, per CNN.
The divorce was finalized in 2020. "After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced," Williams confirmed on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" in January of that year. She also announced that she left New Jersey for good. "It was 25 years I don't regret, but, you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives, and I have to tell you something," Williams continued. "I now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city." Her ex-husband has clearly moved on, too, judging by his girlfriend's new piece of jewelry.
Kevin Hunter's girlfriend Sharina Hudson is sporting an expensive engagement ring
As reported by The Sun, Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to girlfriend Sharina Husdon. Though it's unclear when Hunter proposed, the woman has been sporting a flashy diamond ring on Instagram since April 2020. Speaking with the same publication, Ajay Anand of Rare Carat estimated the round-shaped ring to be four carats, with the band sporting "a three row-pave." The center stone, meanwhile, is enveloped by a diamond halo. "We estimate the value of the ring to be around $80,000," Anand added.
So far, neither Hunter nor Hudson have confirmed the news. Still, the woman seemingly addressed the engagement rumors via her Instagram Story on October 26. "These blogs and fake journalists ain't got s*** to do," she wrote. "Slow news day."
Meanwhile, Williams is currently recovering from health issues, which caused her to postpone her return to her popular talk show. "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition," an October 12 statement posted on "The Wendy Williams Show" official Instagram account read. "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties." In Williams' absence, the talk show has kicked off with a slew of guest hosts, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, and more, who will be announced.