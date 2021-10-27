NeNe Leakes Just Called Out Cynthia Bailey For A Heartbreaking Reason

Over the years, NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey's friendship went through a lot of ups and downs. Recently, however, it looked as though the two had reconciled, especially after Nene's husband Gregg Leakes tragically died on September 1. That same day, Cynthia posted a group picture featuring herself, husband Mike Hill, NeNe, and Gregg. "Heartbroken," Cynthia wrote on Instagram. "This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories."

"I am so saddened to hear of his passing. My heart and prayers go out to @neneleakes and her family," Cynthia continued. "Gregg was a good man, so kind & so loving. I will miss him, and will always honor his memory with love." A few weeks later, NeNe took a moment to thank Cynthia and others for attending an event in Gregg's memory at her Atlanta establishment, Linnethia Lounge. "It was crazy packed Packed Packed last nite @marlohampton @cynthiabailey @lamarodom," NeNe wrote via Instagram on September 19. "Thanks to all of you that are coming out showing love & dropping off gifts! I love you and i love the gifts."

"Last night was incredible and long over due," Cynthia replied under NeNe's post. "Love, grace & positive energy. Continued prayers to you & your family." It seemed safe to assume that things were great between the two former Bravo stars. But now, in an unexpected turn of events, NeNe has called out Cynthia, as well as more ATL housewives — and the reason why is nothing short of heartbreaking.