NeNe Leakes Just Called Out Cynthia Bailey For A Heartbreaking Reason
Over the years, NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey's friendship went through a lot of ups and downs. Recently, however, it looked as though the two had reconciled, especially after Nene's husband Gregg Leakes tragically died on September 1. That same day, Cynthia posted a group picture featuring herself, husband Mike Hill, NeNe, and Gregg. "Heartbroken," Cynthia wrote on Instagram. "This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories."
"I am so saddened to hear of his passing. My heart and prayers go out to @neneleakes and her family," Cynthia continued. "Gregg was a good man, so kind & so loving. I will miss him, and will always honor his memory with love." A few weeks later, NeNe took a moment to thank Cynthia and others for attending an event in Gregg's memory at her Atlanta establishment, Linnethia Lounge. "It was crazy packed Packed Packed last nite @marlohampton @cynthiabailey @lamarodom," NeNe wrote via Instagram on September 19. "Thanks to all of you that are coming out showing love & dropping off gifts! I love you and i love the gifts."
"Last night was incredible and long over due," Cynthia replied under NeNe's post. "Love, grace & positive energy. Continued prayers to you & your family." It seemed safe to assume that things were great between the two former Bravo stars. But now, in an unexpected turn of events, NeNe has called out Cynthia, as well as more ATL housewives — and the reason why is nothing short of heartbreaking.
NeNe Leakes says Cynthia Bailey showed up for Gregg Leakes' death 'a week later'
On October 27, NeNe Leakes made a radio appearance on Atlanta's V-103, where she shockingly came after Cynthia Bailey. According to NeNe, her former BFF showed up too late after Gregg Leakes passed away. "[Cynthia] didn't even come to the repast," NeNe said (via The Neighborhood Talk). "She did come like a week later after everything was done."
"She came by my lounge," she continued, referencing the aforementioned September event at Linnethia Lounge. "It's really hard to explain 'Housewives.' It's almost like a dysfunctional family." Then, NeNe turned her attention to the entire "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast, accusing them of being cheap. "Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives," NeNe revealed. "I'm like, 'Why do y'all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y'all work ... you can spend your own $200."
Though Cynthia has yet to comment on NeNe's claims, she previously told Page Six why she was "glad" she missed Gregg's funeral. "I'm really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn't make it to the actual celebration," Cynthia said. "Because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge, and pretty much closing the place down like we really got to spend some one-on-one time together."