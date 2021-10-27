The Dream Khloé Kardashian 'Can't Believe' Just Came True
The popular saying "lucky at cards, unlucky in love" might be particularly true for Khloé Kardashian. Despite her struggles in relationships (including Tristan Thompson's multiple cheating scandals), Khloé' has definitely found solace in her successful business endeavors. Case in point: Her denim label, Good American.
Co-founded with Emma Grede, Good American had an incredibly profitable debut for a denim brand. Per ABC News, the brand earned over $1 million in sales on launch day in 2016 (that's a whole lot of denim!) And as fans of the brand will know, Khloé's Good American focuses on offering denim options for every shape and size. "There's a gap in the market for that," Khloé told ELLE ahead of the company's debut. "That's something I'm truly passionate about."
Now, five years after its launch, Good American continues to earn millions in revenue, which certainly contributed to Khloé's impressive net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Good American even registered a 78 percent growth in sales, according to WWD. "I've not had to lay people off or furlough, our business has been explosive," co-founder Grede told the outlet. Now, the brand has fulfilled one of Khloé's biggest dreams.
Khloé Kardashian scored a billboard in Times Square
On October 26, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share a huge lifetime accomplishment with her 192 million followers. "I cannot believe I have a billboard in Times Square!!!" the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wrote, sharing footage from the popular New York City landmark. "What?!?! Thank you to everyone who has supported @goodamerican ! What a dream this all is."
The huge advertisement appears to wrap around the sides of the Times Square building. In one picture, Khloé can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and denim jeans, while the other sees the 37-year-old posing topless and rocking Good American bottoms. Shortly after Khloé shared her huge achievement, her family, celebrity friends, and fans took to the comment section to congratulate her. "You are so incredible and beyond beautiful!!!" Kris Jenner wrote. "Beautiful Khlo," friend Khadijah Haqq McCray commented. "I'm so proud of you," Kardashian stan Narbeh added.
Though business is booming for Khloé right now, that wasn't always the case. In the past, the Good American founder opened up about her struggles with DASH, the franchise boutiques she owned with Kim and Kourtney. "There were definitely months where we couldn't pay our bills," Khloé wrote in a 2016 blog (via Access Hollywood). "We didn't make any money, and it was really scary." In 2019, the Kardashian sisters closed down all DASH locations, in order to focus on their own respective brands, such as KKW and Good American.