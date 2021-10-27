The Dream Khloé Kardashian 'Can't Believe' Just Came True

The popular saying "lucky at cards, unlucky in love" might be particularly true for Khloé Kardashian. Despite her struggles in relationships (including Tristan Thompson's multiple cheating scandals), Khloé' has definitely found solace in her successful business endeavors. Case in point: Her denim label, Good American.

Co-founded with Emma Grede, Good American had an incredibly profitable debut for a denim brand. Per ABC News, the brand earned over $1 million in sales on launch day in 2016 (that's a whole lot of denim!) And as fans of the brand will know, Khloé's Good American focuses on offering denim options for every shape and size. "There's a gap in the market for that," Khloé told ELLE ahead of the company's debut. "That's something I'm truly passionate about."

Now, five years after its launch, Good American continues to earn millions in revenue, which certainly contributed to Khloé's impressive net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Good American even registered a 78 percent growth in sales, according to WWD. "I've not had to lay people off or furlough, our business has been explosive," co-founder Grede told the outlet. Now, the brand has fulfilled one of Khloé's biggest dreams.