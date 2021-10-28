Everything We Know About ABBA's Official Break Up

Swedish pop phenomenon ABBA — made up of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — has remained one of music's biggest groups since before their first split in 1982. According to Forbes, the "S.O.S." hitmakers have sold a whopping 385 million records around the world and are considered one of the most successful acts of all time.

While ABBA might not have released an album in 39 years, their legacy has remained alive throughout the decades with a West End musical, "Mamma Mia," and a selection of movies by the same name, which include their hit songs throughout. In Stockholm, there is also an ABBA Museum. After nearly 40 years, the pop powerhouses gave fans the news they had been waiting for: new music! Also, according to The Sun, they purposely built a venue in East London so their fanbase can go watch a tour that will feature ABBA-tars of the group.

On November 5, ABBA will drop their long-awaited ninth studio album, "Voyage." As of this writing, a handful of singles — "I Still Have Faith in You," "Don't Shut Me Down," and "Just a Notion" — have already been released. While fans anticipate the release of a whole new album, however, the group revealed this will officially be its last. Here's why ABBA plans to split for good.