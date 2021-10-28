Everything We Know About ABBA's Official Break Up
Swedish pop phenomenon ABBA — made up of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — has remained one of music's biggest groups since before their first split in 1982. According to Forbes, the "S.O.S." hitmakers have sold a whopping 385 million records around the world and are considered one of the most successful acts of all time.
While ABBA might not have released an album in 39 years, their legacy has remained alive throughout the decades with a West End musical, "Mamma Mia," and a selection of movies by the same name, which include their hit songs throughout. In Stockholm, there is also an ABBA Museum. After nearly 40 years, the pop powerhouses gave fans the news they had been waiting for: new music! Also, according to The Sun, they purposely built a venue in East London so their fanbase can go watch a tour that will feature ABBA-tars of the group.
On November 5, ABBA will drop their long-awaited ninth studio album, "Voyage." As of this writing, a handful of singles — "I Still Have Faith in You," "Don't Shut Me Down," and "Just a Notion" — have already been released. While fans anticipate the release of a whole new album, however, the group revealed this will officially be its last. Here's why ABBA plans to split for good.
Benny Andersson said this has 'got to be' ABBA's last album
During a recent interview with The Guardian, ABBA sat down with the publication to discuss their new album. In 1982, the group disbanded because both couples divorced — Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, per Metro UK. Then, after 39 years, ABBA announced its return with a new album. However, before the record, "Voyage," could even hit the shelves, the group revealed that this will be the end. "This is it," Andersson stated, adding, "It's got to be, you know." When the group first parted ways, Andersson never said it was the end for ABBA. But, this time around, the decision was mutual. "I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it," he insisted.
On May 27, 2022, ABBA's "Voyage" tour is set to kick off at London's new ABBA Arena and it's expected to take fans down memory lane. "We literally filmed ABBA, then Wayne McGregor took all their movements and extended those movements into younger body doubles, so you've got the soul of ABBA in these younger bodies, and we blend them all together, but it's not in 3D," film director Baillie Walsh told The Guardian. He also stated the live concert will not include holograms, as many have assumed.
Since the news, fans have reacted accordingly. "Doesn't surprise me at all. I'm just happy they recorded a final album," one user tweeted. "Not surprised. They're in their 70's," another shared.