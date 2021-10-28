The Tragic Death Of TikTok And YouTube Star Huey Haha

Huey Haha, TikTok celebrity, YouTube star, and comic from the California area, has died at 22 years old on October 25, the New York Post has reported. The famous online, whose real name was Huey Ha, figure leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, Princess.

A statement about Haha's death was posted on his Instagram account, saying, "Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters." The post did not confirm the cause of death or offer any further details regarding the sad circumstance but did include a link to a fundraiser to help support Haha's daughter which had already passed the $15,000 goal at the time of writing.

In light of Haha's death, those who knew him and his work have been looking back on his career and what he both offered and meant to so many fans. Read on as we do the same!