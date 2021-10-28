The Tragic Death Of TikTok And YouTube Star Huey Haha
Huey Haha, TikTok celebrity, YouTube star, and comic from the California area, has died at 22 years old on October 25, the New York Post has reported. The famous online, whose real name was Huey Ha, figure leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, Princess.
A statement about Haha's death was posted on his Instagram account, saying, "Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters." The post did not confirm the cause of death or offer any further details regarding the sad circumstance but did include a link to a fundraiser to help support Haha's daughter which had already passed the $15,000 goal at the time of writing.
In light of Haha's death, those who knew him and his work have been looking back on his career and what he both offered and meant to so many fans. Read on as we do the same!
Huey Haha's friends and fans have reacted to his death
Huey Haha may have been young when he died at just 22 years old, but he seems to have made a big impact on his friends and fans during his lifetime. In fact, although his TikTok account has now been deactivated, the Independent reports that he had more than 4.5 million views before it was taken down. He also had over 297,000 Instagram followers and around 456,000 subscribers on YouTube. The latter platform is where he shared short videos of his quirky comedy in skits (with some NSFW language and content) like "When you don't like to waste" and "When your friend meet your other friend."
With a sense of humor that was definitely appreciated by his peers and admirers, they were quick to react to the news of Haha's death. "Omg Huey ... I am so, so sad you're gone ... So grateful we got to meet and film together before you passed. Your legacy will live on," fellow public figure Nikole Mitchell wrote on Instagram. Berner, who is Founder and CEO of Cookies and Vibes Papers according to his Instagram bio, also responded by writing, "Nooooooooo! Rest In Peace to my lil homie. Sending love and positive energy your families way." Likewise, our condolences go out to Haha's family, friends, and fans.