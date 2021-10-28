Rebel Wilson Would Gain Weight Again Only If She Could Be Guaranteed This

Since beginning her "Year of Health" in early 2020, Rebel Wilson has kept her fans up-to-date on her health journey — and on October 26, she opened up once again about her progress. While visiting Australia's "Sunrise" morning show, she said, "I lost about 35 kilos [77 pounds]." The actor also talked about how much her health has improved after making such a "dramatic" lifestyle change in the past year. "I went to the doctor's and got my yearly check-up last week," Wilson explained in her interview, "and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it's ever been and you know, it's kind of remarkable.'"

The star told People in November 2020 that she achieved her goals by switching up her eating habits and striving for an "overall healthy balance" while also adopting a "nothing is forbidden" mindset. Wilson explained, "We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

It's been a transformative year for Wilson, but would she ever consider gaining all the weight back? Yes, but under one condition.