Rebel Wilson Would Gain Weight Again Only If She Could Be Guaranteed This
Since beginning her "Year of Health" in early 2020, Rebel Wilson has kept her fans up-to-date on her health journey — and on October 26, she opened up once again about her progress. While visiting Australia's "Sunrise" morning show, she said, "I lost about 35 kilos [77 pounds]." The actor also talked about how much her health has improved after making such a "dramatic" lifestyle change in the past year. "I went to the doctor's and got my yearly check-up last week," Wilson explained in her interview, "and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it's ever been and you know, it's kind of remarkable.'"
The star told People in November 2020 that she achieved her goals by switching up her eating habits and striving for an "overall healthy balance" while also adopting a "nothing is forbidden" mindset. Wilson explained, "We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."
It's been a transformative year for Wilson, but would she ever consider gaining all the weight back? Yes, but under one condition.
Rebel Wilson would gain weight if it's not too unhealthy
During an interview with "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" on October 28, Rebel Wilson was asked if she "would ever consider putting back on the weight for a movie role" — specifically if this hypothetical film was "directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio." The actor responded, "Jackie, that is a good question. I had to work my a** off," before revealing she would consider it only if the part was really worth it. "I probably would if there was an Oscar chance ... because I know now I could lose it. ... I probably would," Wilson said, adding that she doesn't know if she "would go dangerously unhealthy."
After all, Wilson has come a long way on her health journey and is "proud" of herself for "improving my life for the better." The "Pitch Perfect" star told "Sunrise" that her weight loss has positively affected her career as well. "After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot like 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and then now I don't have that kind of thing happening." She added that she now suffers less from jet lag. We're certainly proud of her as well!