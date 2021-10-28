Austen Kroll Finally Shares His Real Reaction To Madison LeCroy's Engagement Drama
Austen Kroll is taking the high road when it comes to ex Madison LeCroy's engagement drama. The pair made headlines for their relationship during Seasons 6 and 7 of "Southern Charm," when they both were involved in numerous cheating scandals (one of which was caught on video). They even caused chaos among friends because of their tendencies to break up and make up with each other. Madison broke up with Austen several times during the filming for the Bravo reality series, with the salon owner first declaring her single status in December 2020.
Since then, Austen and Madison have gone their separate ways and have been involved with different people. Austen was linked to Kristin Cavallari, but they've maintained that they're just friends, Us Weekly noted. Madison was linked to a few former professional athletes, including Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was rumored to be the third party in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Madison told Page Six that while she and A-Rod had "spoken on the phone," they had "never been physical," and denied that she ever had a relationship with him.
Although Madison was not the catalyst for A-Rod's broken engagement, she did move on quickly and has been in a relationship with Brett Randle since April. The two got engaged on October 14 after seven months of dating, and Austen has nothing but nice things to say about his ex finding her happily ever after.
Austen Kroll wishes Madison LeCroy 'the best' with her 'new family'
Austen Kroll has finally sounded off on ex Madison LeCroy's engagement to Brett Randle, her boyfriend of seven months. Austen was asked about his ex's happy news during an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" on October 27, and the Trop Hop beer founder told host Andy Cohen that he wishes Madison the best on her engagement.
"So, the overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than just whatever nonsense that I had going on with her for ages. She has a son," Austen said of Madison, who shares her 8-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Josh Hughes. "So this is something that she is about to start a new family and I wish the best for her and her new family." Austen also told Cohen that he hasn't met Brett nor does he "intend to."
Austen's response may have come as a surprise to Madison, who previously admitted to Us Weekly that she thought he'd have a hard time accepting the news. "It's going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation" she said. "I don't think that's something he really wants to do." However, she also told Page Six that she hopes Austen will "be happy" for her. Well, it looks like she got his blessings!