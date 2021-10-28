Austen Kroll Finally Shares His Real Reaction To Madison LeCroy's Engagement Drama

Austen Kroll is taking the high road when it comes to ex Madison LeCroy's engagement drama. The pair made headlines for their relationship during Seasons 6 and 7 of "Southern Charm," when they both were involved in numerous cheating scandals (one of which was caught on video). They even caused chaos among friends because of their tendencies to break up and make up with each other. Madison broke up with Austen several times during the filming for the Bravo reality series, with the salon owner first declaring her single status in December 2020.

Since then, Austen and Madison have gone their separate ways and have been involved with different people. Austen was linked to Kristin Cavallari, but they've maintained that they're just friends, Us Weekly noted. Madison was linked to a few former professional athletes, including Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was rumored to be the third party in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Madison told Page Six that while she and A-Rod had "spoken on the phone," they had "never been physical," and denied that she ever had a relationship with him.

Although Madison was not the catalyst for A-Rod's broken engagement, she did move on quickly and has been in a relationship with Brett Randle since April. The two got engaged on October 14 after seven months of dating, and Austen has nothing but nice things to say about his ex finding her happily ever after.