Tara Reid Has A Pointed Message For Her Body-Shamers
For years, Tara Reid has had to defend her weight in response to critics who think she's too thin. In 2014, she told TMZ she's "just a small-boned girl" and confirmed that she does, in fact, eat, despite what haters may say. The "American Pie" alum also noted that there's no winning with body-shamers, adding, "Some people that eat too much, [and] you yell at them that they're fat. ... You want to get mad at me because I'm skinny? Great, get mad at me. I am what I am."
In 2017, Reid also opened up about what it was like being bullied in Hollywood, telling E! News, "I've definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life. People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time." That same year, she denied being anorexic or having an eating disorder. Reid told Daily Mail TV that she's even had to deal with strangers trolling her at restaurants. "They stare at me, they watch everything I do," she said. "Sometimes, I want to be like, 'Shut up! I do eat. Watch, here's me eating a burger — want to take a picture of it?' And I don't — I say nothing but it eats me up inside."
It seems the trolls are relentless because on October 28, Reid once again had to address weight rumors via social media.
Tara Reid said it's 'impossible' for her to gain weight
Tara Reid had a clear message for her critics alongside bikini-clad Instagram photos: "Stop hating, start loving. No one needs to be body shaming. It's not right, it's not cool and it hurts people. Please don't be one of those people, it does have an affect," she wrote on October 26.
The actor followed up her response with another on October 27, sharing a picture taken by her friend, "Orange Is the New Black" star, Taryn Manning. She wrote, "To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism." Reid noted that "anyone with a high metabolism" would understand that it's "impossible" for her to gain weight.
Unfortunately, Reid isn't the only celebrity who has had to deal with body shamers and cyber-bullying online. Others, like Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, and Lady Gaga, have also been targeted and have had to clap back over the years.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).