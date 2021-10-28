Tara Reid Has A Pointed Message For Her Body-Shamers

For years, Tara Reid has had to defend her weight in response to critics who think she's too thin. In 2014, she told TMZ she's "just a small-boned girl" and confirmed that she does, in fact, eat, despite what haters may say. The "American Pie" alum also noted that there's no winning with body-shamers, adding, "Some people that eat too much, [and] you yell at them that they're fat. ... You want to get mad at me because I'm skinny? Great, get mad at me. I am what I am."

In 2017, Reid also opened up about what it was like being bullied in Hollywood, telling E! News, "I've definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life. People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time." That same year, she denied being anorexic or having an eating disorder. Reid told Daily Mail TV that she's even had to deal with strangers trolling her at restaurants. "They stare at me, they watch everything I do," she said. "Sometimes, I want to be like, 'Shut up! I do eat. Watch, here's me eating a burger — want to take a picture of it?' And I don't — I say nothing but it eats me up inside."

It seems the trolls are relentless because on October 28, Reid once again had to address weight rumors via social media.