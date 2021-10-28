The Heartbreaking Thing Lynda Carter Revealed About Her Life After Her Husband's Death
The OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, inspired a generation of girls as she portrayed a strong female superhero character on-screen during the 1970s, per Vanity Fair. However, her stint as the titular "Wonder Woman" on the 1976-1979 network TV show did have a downside. She told Tampa Bay Times in 2005, "People try to pin me down and get me to say I didn't like being Wonder Woman. But I liked it. It was my start. I just moved on to other things. She added, however, "But you do one popular series and you're given one image." So, a pigeonheld Carter tried something new — starting a family.
After divorcing her first husband, Ron Samuels, in 1982, Carter wed Robert Altman in 1984. They had two children, James Altman and Jessica Altman, together. In an interview with People, she revealed, "I didn't really have a lot of substance in my life." Although she was "grateful" for her life as a Hollywood star, she wanted more. Carter continued, "I found that it was the person. It's always the people in your life — the friends and family that you choose to spend time with," she said.
Carter shared some relationship wisdom with Closer Weekly, saying, "Don't marry the first person that proposes to you!" She then bragged about Altman, stating, "He makes me laugh." She explained, "When I get into my minutia, he brings me off the edge!" Altman died in February, and Carter finally spoke about how she coped.
The former 'Wonder Woman' said she doesn't 'know who I am without' her late husband Robert Altman
Lynda Carter is still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband, lawyer Robert Altman. The attorney had cancer and died in February, and the former "Wonder Woman" star spoke to People about her 37-year-marriage. Carter wiped away her tears before saying, "It still gets to me." She admitted, "I just can't believe I've lost him."
Altman and Carter had a marriage that spanned nearly four decades. It's little wonder that she told the outlet, "The next part of my life is I want to learn who I am." She then made a startling confession, adding, "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert."
Carter also spoke about the authenticity of her marriage to Altman. She revealed that although their relationship was a "real romance," they went through "ups and downs and ins and outs." In the early '90s, Altman found himself knee-deep in a bank fraud investigation. AP News reported that he was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing. Carter summed up her marriage eloquently by stating to People, " I'd never in my life felt the love and the support and the thrill of having a guy like this." No wonder she tweeted in late October, "I miss Robert every day. His love continues to inspire and strengthen me." Sometimes, real love is way better than the movies. Now, who's cutting those onions in here?