What Did Camilla Parker Bowles Just Reveal About Prince Charles To Geri Halliwell?

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, confirmed assumptions that her husband, Prince Charles, is a compulsive worker during a chat with Spice Girls' singer Geri Halliwell. The exchange happened during a reception hosted by the duchess for the winners of Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth Essay Competition on October 28, according to People.

In a video shared by Daily Mail writer Rebecca English on Twitter, Camilla can be seen greeting Halliwell during the reception, giving her a friendly hug and a kiss on the cheeks. Halliwell then asked how Charles was doing to which the duchess responded "he's fine" before labeling him "a complete workaholic." Halliwell seemed to agree that keeping busy is better than having nothing to do, saying in the video, "I read this book... and they say the key to living a long life is carry on working — don't retire, that's the key," while the duchess nodded in agreement.

This isn't the first time Charles' work ethic has been spoken about, as his son Prince Harry expressed a desire for him to slow down several years ago. "This is a man who has dinner ridiculously late at night... and will fall asleep on his notes to the point where he'll wake up with a piece of paper stuck to his face," he said in the 2018 BBC documentary "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70" (via Town and Country). "The man never stops."