Camille Grammer Takes A Bold Swipe At Erika Jayne

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has had a rough year. Last November, she filed for divorce from her disgraced husband Tom Girardi. At the same time, Tom was sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from the families of plane crash victims he represented. There have since been questions revolving around Erika and her alleged involvement — or lack thereof — in the scheme. It even became the subject of an ABC News documentary, "The Housewife and the Hustler."

Nonetheless, Erika has denied any involvement and continues to maintain her innocence. At the recent "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, she fumed at the suggestion that she was part of the scheme. "I am very angry," she said to Crystal Kung Minkoff, who asked where her anger was toward her estranged husband (via Daily Mail). "Hear it in my voice. All right?" She also said, "You think I don't have any because you haven't seen it? Or I haven't shown enough f***ing anger here today?"

Erika also told her fellow "RHOBH" castmates that she is "keeping score" of who is "for" her and "against" her (via Page Six). And it was this particular threat that drew the ire of former Beverly Hills housewife Camille Grammer.