Camille Grammer Takes A Bold Swipe At Erika Jayne
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has had a rough year. Last November, she filed for divorce from her disgraced husband Tom Girardi. At the same time, Tom was sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from the families of plane crash victims he represented. There have since been questions revolving around Erika and her alleged involvement — or lack thereof — in the scheme. It even became the subject of an ABC News documentary, "The Housewife and the Hustler."
Nonetheless, Erika has denied any involvement and continues to maintain her innocence. At the recent "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, she fumed at the suggestion that she was part of the scheme. "I am very angry," she said to Crystal Kung Minkoff, who asked where her anger was toward her estranged husband (via Daily Mail). "Hear it in my voice. All right?" She also said, "You think I don't have any because you haven't seen it? Or I haven't shown enough f***ing anger here today?"
Erika also told her fellow "RHOBH" castmates that she is "keeping score" of who is "for" her and "against" her (via Page Six). And it was this particular threat that drew the ire of former Beverly Hills housewife Camille Grammer.
Camille asked if Erika has 'ties to the mafia'
Camille Grammer took to Twitter to weigh in on the drama from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion. Regarding Erika, Camille laughed off her threats to her fellow castmates. "And what can Erika really do to these ladies?" she asked. "Does she have ties to the mafia?" followed by a laughing emoji and a tongue-out emoji.
Fans in Camille's replies seemed to agree. "Her bully act may have worked when Tom was a powerful attorney," one wrote. "It has no teeth now." Another fan wondered how cast members from different franchises like New York or New Jersey would react to Erika's bullying threats. "See how that ends for her," they wrote. Camille agreed, replying, "Those ladies would put her in her place ..." Imagine if Erika talked like that to Teresa Giudice, who famously charged at Danielle Staub and had to be restrained by Andy Cohen — whom she then shoved into his seat — during a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion.
Camille also echoed the sentiment of podcast host Danny Pellegrino in another tweet, who suggested that next season they cast "a wildcard who isn't in cahoots with everyone." Camille retweeted, hoping that "they cast a real firecracker for next season." Sounds like they want a Teresa for Beverly Hills. "I'm getting bored with this Erika storyline," she added, suspecting that Erika "might be sick of it as well."