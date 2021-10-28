The Reason Julie Chrisley Wants Time To Slow Down
Todd and Julie Chrisley have plenty of love to give, proving as much when they took over guardianship of their granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley. Her father, Kyle Chrisley (from Todd's first marriage), had a history of substance addiction (via Page Six), and Chloe's mother was arrested, so they were unable to raise baby Chloe. The tot not only became a member of the family, but also a cast member on "Chrisley Knows Best," yet friction arose when Kyle demanded money from her appearances. "[W]e will continue to give Chloe the life that she deserves and all of the love in the world," Todd told Radar in 2016, adding he wasn't speaking to Kyle.
Over the years, Chloe formed a special bond with her grandparents. "Chloe calls me 'papa' sometimes, and she calls me 'dad' sometimes," Todd told Tennessean in 2018. "And she calls Julie 'mimi' or 'mama.'" The Chrisleys have been protective of their granddaughter and were appalled when Chloe was targeted by online trolls for being bi-racial. "I can deal with just about anything, but the things that people have said about her on social media are absolutely unfathomable," Julie said to Page Six in January.
Chloe holds a special place in the reality stars' hearts. In November 2019, Todd shared a photo on Instagram of his granddaughter helping her grandmother prepare holiday food. Now, Julie has shared a Chloe post of her own that makes us emotional.
Chloe Chrisley is growing up too fast for an emotional Julie
On October 28, Julie Chrisley uploaded an adorable snap of Chloe Chrisley to Instagram that has fans gushing. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star shared Chloe's third-grade school photo. Her granddaughter flashed a giant smile while showing off a mouthful of braces and her hair in a double bun. Seeing Chloe look all grown-up made Julie feel a lot of things. "I just love school pictures and this sweet girl even more!" she wrote. "I can't believe how fast our Chloe is growing up! Time ... please slow down!" the grandmother added.
Fans were also floored to see how much little Chloe had grown since her days as a toddler on "Chrisley Knows Best." Several of Julie's Instagram followers gave her kudos for doing such a great job raising Chloe. "She is such a beautiful little girl. Keep up the good work family," one fan wrote. "She is blessed to be part of such a loving family," another added. "Beautiful young lady... strong Todd genes," a follower commented in reference to the Chrisley patriarch.
A lot has changed in just under a year. In November 2020, Julie posted an Instagram photo of Chloe looking precious in an adorable princess costume to commemorate her granddaughter's birthday. "You are a blessing to our entire family! Always know that you are worthy, beautiful inside and out, and you are going to do amazing things!" Julie lovingly wrote in the caption.