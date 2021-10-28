The Reason Julie Chrisley Wants Time To Slow Down

Todd and Julie Chrisley have plenty of love to give, proving as much when they took over guardianship of their granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley. Her father, Kyle Chrisley (from Todd's first marriage), had a history of substance addiction (via Page Six), and Chloe's mother was arrested, so they were unable to raise baby Chloe. The tot not only became a member of the family, but also a cast member on "Chrisley Knows Best," yet friction arose when Kyle demanded money from her appearances. "[W]e will continue to give Chloe the life that she deserves and all of the love in the world," Todd told Radar in 2016, adding he wasn't speaking to Kyle.

Over the years, Chloe formed a special bond with her grandparents. "Chloe calls me 'papa' sometimes, and she calls me 'dad' sometimes," Todd told Tennessean in 2018. "And she calls Julie 'mimi' or 'mama.'" The Chrisleys have been protective of their granddaughter and were appalled when Chloe was targeted by online trolls for being bi-racial. "I can deal with just about anything, but the things that people have said about her on social media are absolutely unfathomable," Julie said to Page Six in January.

Chloe holds a special place in the reality stars' hearts. In November 2019, Todd shared a photo on Instagram of his granddaughter helping her grandmother prepare holiday food. Now, Julie has shared a Chloe post of her own that makes us emotional.