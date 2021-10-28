How Edie Falco Really Feels About Playing Hillary Clinton In Impeachment
When it comes to actors portraying real life people in a show or film, some of them like to hear from the person they're representing. Some actors, like Beanie Feldstein, who plays "Monica Lewinsky" in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," actually become friends with the person they're characterizing.
Feldstein and Lewinsky interviewed each other for The Hollywood Reporter in August, and talked about how interesting their relationship is. "Playing someone who is real is a huge undertaking — playing someone who texts you is a completely different thing," Feldstein said. "I mean, I'm playing someone who sends me videos, and I'll go to respond, and I'm fully wearing her hair. But of course it was daunting because I just want to do right by her. All that matters to me is what she thinks."
On the other hand, Edie Falco feels differently about meeting the people she is characterizing. Plus, who could blame her? After all, Falco is portraying another very pivotal figure in "Impeachment: American Crime Story": the first lady, Hillary Clinton. As Feldstein gushes about her becoming Lewinsky, we couldn't help but wonder, does Falco feel the same about playing Clinton?
Edie Falco felt 'conflicted' about playing Hillary Clinton
On October 28, Edie Falco went on "The View" and shared what it was like playing Hillary Clinton during the 1998 impeachment scandal. "Of course I was conflicted," she replied to Joy Behar, who asked if she felt that way. "I mean, I said, 'Yes,' of course, but there were many times after that where I thought, 'What in heaven's name was I thinking?'" Falco continued. "But, you know, I tend to trust the decisions I make without thinking so much, so I don't know, I hope it was okay."
Falco also bluntly told the hosts of "The View" that she is not seeking out Clinton's thoughts on her portrayal. "I so don't wanna know. And I know someone's gonna tell me someplace along the line. ... It is my sincere hope that she has better things to do," Falco jokingly said.
According to Deadline, "Impeachment: American Crime Story" executive producer Brad Simpson definitely isn't on the same page as Falco when it comes to the Clintons' opinions on the show. "No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series," Simpson said in August. "Of course, I'm curious what they would think." Falco told USA TODAY how protective she is of Clinton and her role. "I'm one of those people that feels protective of her. I have tremendous respect for her and was not at all interested in doing an imitation," she stated.