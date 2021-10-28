How Edie Falco Really Feels About Playing Hillary Clinton In Impeachment

When it comes to actors portraying real life people in a show or film, some of them like to hear from the person they're representing. Some actors, like Beanie Feldstein, who plays "Monica Lewinsky" in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," actually become friends with the person they're characterizing.

Feldstein and Lewinsky interviewed each other for The Hollywood Reporter in August, and talked about how interesting their relationship is. "Playing someone who is real is a huge undertaking — playing someone who texts you is a completely different thing," Feldstein said. "I mean, I'm playing someone who sends me videos, and I'll go to respond, and I'm fully wearing her hair. But of course it was daunting because I just want to do right by her. All that matters to me is what she thinks."

On the other hand, Edie Falco feels differently about meeting the people she is characterizing. Plus, who could blame her? After all, Falco is portraying another very pivotal figure in "Impeachment: American Crime Story": the first lady, Hillary Clinton. As Feldstein gushes about her becoming Lewinsky, we couldn't help but wonder, does Falco feel the same about playing Clinton?