Are William And Kate Likely To Visit Meghan And Harry When They Take A Trip To The US?
Back in 2020, Prince William joined forces with David Attenborough to launch the Earthshot Prize. Each year, the Earthshot Prize is awarded to communities or organizations that contribute to the environment in one way or another, in an effort to preserve conservation and protect wildlife. The initiative was created in an effort to recognize those who "support the global effort to protect and restore the environment," according to the Earthshot Prize website. The initiative also works to identify "evidence-based solutions to the biggest environmental problems the planet faces."
The 2021 event, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was held in London. "Through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful," William told People magazine. "Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," he added. William also revealed that the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony will be held in the United States. Although the exact location of the ceremony hasn't been announced just yet, it seems likely that it will be held in New York City or in Los Angeles. Regardless of the ceremony's location, many have found themselves wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance, or if they will even meet up with William and Kate Middleton — and a royal expert has weighed in on the possibility. Read on for more.
Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to pair up with the Sussexes in the US, royal author says
It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want to support Prince William's Earthshot Prize, and the work that he's doing to preserve the environment, right? Well, while that may have been the case many moons ago, the brothers aren't exactly on the best terms at present time, and it's possible that Harry and Meghan won't even attend the ceremony. "They are very much rivals now, not brothers in arms, and I'm afraid I can't see a reconciliation soon," royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous, according to The Sun. Dampier even went so far as to say that the Cambridges may not even meet up with the Sussexes during their trip to the U.S. The reason? They "could try and steal their thunder on the [Earthshot] project," Dampier claims.
Of course, royal watchers would love to see this foursome back together again — and on good terms. William and Kate have yet to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021, but that could happen ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony. If Harry and Meghan bring their children along to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, the royal family could be reunited — but only time will tell how that all plays out.