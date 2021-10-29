Are William And Kate Likely To Visit Meghan And Harry When They Take A Trip To The US?

Back in 2020, Prince William joined forces with David Attenborough to launch the Earthshot Prize. Each year, the Earthshot Prize is awarded to communities or organizations that contribute to the environment in one way or another, in an effort to preserve conservation and protect wildlife. The initiative was created in an effort to recognize those who "support the global effort to protect and restore the environment," according to the Earthshot Prize website. The initiative also works to identify "evidence-based solutions to the biggest environmental problems the planet faces."

The 2021 event, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was held in London. "Through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful," William told People magazine. "Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," he added. William also revealed that the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony will be held in the United States. Although the exact location of the ceremony hasn't been announced just yet, it seems likely that it will be held in New York City or in Los Angeles. Regardless of the ceremony's location, many have found themselves wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance, or if they will even meet up with William and Kate Middleton — and a royal expert has weighed in on the possibility. Read on for more.