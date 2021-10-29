Why Are All Of Meghan And Harry's Neighbors Leaving Their California Neighborhood?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, several of their neighbors have left. In fact, it seems like the some of the other super wealthy residents are playing "Monopoly" and hot potato with the local properties.

Billionaire Peter Sperling is the latest neighbor of Harry and Meghan's to leave town. In fact, he sold two properties less than a year after the royals moved to the neighborhood. According to the Daily Mail, in February, Sperling sold one of his properties in the area for $16.3 million. Just a few months later, in April, he sold his seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom Montecito mansion for $19 million.

But Sperling is far from the only person who has sold their property in Santa Barbara since the royals' arrival. Rob Lowe also made his departure from the neighborhood in October 2020. The actor sold his estate for $45.5 million, per The Wall Street Journal (just $1.5 million under the asking price), and he had something to say about Harry and Meghan's move to his "sleepy little town." In a May interview with E! News' "Daily Pop," the actor opined, "Let me tell you something: once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same."

According to the Mirror, Harry and Meghan's arrival in Montecito drove up property values astronomically, so it would make sense that residents are choosing to sell their homes for as much as they can. Interestingly enough, however, Sperling lost $6 million on his April sale, per the Daily Mail.