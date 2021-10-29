The Real Reason Will Ferrell Turned Down A Huge $29 Million Payday

Sometimes not all money is good money, and many actors know this all too well. Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, turned down the opportunity to make a fourth film, even though he could've made $50 million, per Entertainment Weekly. "Chris had always said to me that if we were fortunate to be able to make three we would stop. 'Let's walk away after that,' he said. Then when they inevitably came to us and said, 'How about a No. 4?' I said, 'No. We have to stick to Chris' dream, which was always to, hopefully, do a trilogy,'" Bale said to The Toronto Sun. "'Let's not stretch too far and become overindulgent and go for a fourth.'"

There are other actors who turned down a huge payday, and ultimately regretted it, like Matt Damon. Damon could've had over a quarter of a billion dollars if he accepted James Cameron's "Avatar" film, per GQ. "So, yeah. I've left more money on the table than any actor actually," Damon said.

But what about Will Ferrell? He was supposed to be in the famous beloved Christmas film "Elf," but things didn't pan out and it was never created. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a specific reason Ferrell never cashed in the $29 million bag, and it's not for the reasons you may think.