How Is Lauren Zima's Engagement Ring Different From Those In Bachelor Nation? - Exclusive

Although former host of "The Bachelor" Chris Harrison has been lying low since being fired from the show, he recently made the news as he announced his engagement to "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Lauren Zima. "I love you @laurenzima," he wrote on the Instagram post announcing his engagement. "The next chapter starts now!"

In a shady move toward his former employer, Chris revealed that he opted not to use Neil Lane Jewelers, the official jeweler of "The Bachelor." Per The Sun, a "Bachelor" fan account found and reposted a comment from Harrison regarding the ring. "I knew there was only one man to call to help me choose the perfect diamond and personally design the ring," he wrote, "and that's my friend Charles 'Nip' McClave." Burn! Chris continued, "You're the best and so is McClave Jewelers."

So how does Chris' ring differ from the rings of Bachelors past? We spoke with a diamond expert to get the full scoop.