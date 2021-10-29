How Is Lauren Zima's Engagement Ring Different From Those In Bachelor Nation? - Exclusive
Although former host of "The Bachelor" Chris Harrison has been lying low since being fired from the show, he recently made the news as he announced his engagement to "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Lauren Zima. "I love you @laurenzima," he wrote on the Instagram post announcing his engagement. "The next chapter starts now!"
In a shady move toward his former employer, Chris revealed that he opted not to use Neil Lane Jewelers, the official jeweler of "The Bachelor." Per The Sun, a "Bachelor" fan account found and reposted a comment from Harrison regarding the ring. "I knew there was only one man to call to help me choose the perfect diamond and personally design the ring," he wrote, "and that's my friend Charles 'Nip' McClave." Burn! Chris continued, "You're the best and so is McClave Jewelers."
So how does Chris' ring differ from the rings of Bachelors past? We spoke with a diamond expert to get the full scoop.
Lauren Zima's ring is 'classic and timeless'
Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, compared Chris Harrison's ring for Lauren Zima to the rings of two previous Bachelorettes: Clare Crawley and Katie Thurston. Regarding Clare's ring, Fried noted that hers is more modern than Lauren's "with its radiant cut center diamond and shield-shaped side diamonds." He also noted that Clare's ring has more diamonds, while Lauren's is "more classic and timeless," sporting a solid ring band as opposed to a decorative one. Lauren's ring is also more classic compared to Katie's, Fried observed. "Lauren's carries a more simple, sophisticated design," he said. He also noted that both Katie and Clare's rings had more small diamond details than Lauren's — 90 and 145 smaller diamonds, respectively.
Ultimately, it seems that when choosing his ring, Chris opted for classic over contemporary. It also makes sense that the rings on "The Bachelor" would be a bit more over the top and extravagant — this is a show where people go to Ibiza for their first dates, after all. "It all comes down to personal style and what is important to the couple," Fried concluded. "Lauren's ring truly exemplifies timelessness, which is a nod to her and Chris' commitment to one another."