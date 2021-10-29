Inside Khloe Kardashian's Second COVID-19 Diagnosis

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as we know it, especially for those directly affected by the virus. Over the last two years, hundreds of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Ed Sheeran, and Prince Charles. Khloe Kardashian is also a famous star on that list after revealing on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she contracted the virus and felt "really bad for a couple of days."

In the show's teaser video in October 2020, Khloe shared the symptoms she experienced while sick. "Vomiting and shaking, and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine," she said. "The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly." She added in the clip, "Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But we're all going to get through this."

At the time, Khloe also called the experience "so incredibly scary" when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Unfortunately, the Good American founder will have to endure another bout with COVID-19 after revealing she was exposed to the virus for a second time.