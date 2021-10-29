Inside Khloe Kardashian's Second COVID-19 Diagnosis
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as we know it, especially for those directly affected by the virus. Over the last two years, hundreds of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Ed Sheeran, and Prince Charles. Khloe Kardashian is also a famous star on that list after revealing on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she contracted the virus and felt "really bad for a couple of days."
In the show's teaser video in October 2020, Khloe shared the symptoms she experienced while sick. "Vomiting and shaking, and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine," she said. "The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly." She added in the clip, "Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But we're all going to get through this."
At the time, Khloe also called the experience "so incredibly scary" when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Unfortunately, the Good American founder will have to endure another bout with COVID-19 after revealing she was exposed to the virus for a second time.
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True also tested positive
On October 29, Khloe Kardashian revealed she contracted COVID-19 again, along with her three-year-old daughter, True. "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for COVID," she tweeted. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen." The reality star clarified that "luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok." (According to the CDC, vaccine breakthrough cases are not uncommon since "no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness," though they do generally lessen the severity of cases.) "We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines." She added, "Be safe everyone!"
Thankfully, Khloe will not have to be away from her daughter, which was the "hardest part" for her the first time she had COVID-19. She told Ellen DeGeneres, "I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave ... I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long — because I couldn't be around my daughter — that was the most heart-wrenching thing."