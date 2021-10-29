How Kehlani Helped Halsey With Motherhood

Halsey, who gave birth to son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, has been forthcoming about the ways in which he has changed their life. The singer (who goes by pronouns "she/they") shared with Billboard in late October that motherhood put a few things into perspective — not least of which being their career. "I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," Halsey said of their August-released album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." "Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him. He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything," they added.

Apparently, Halsey had motherhood anxieties years prior to Ender's entrance, telling Rolling Stone in 2016 after having a miscarriage, "What happens? Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep [the pregnancy]? What are the fans going to think? What are the moms going to think? What is the Midwest going to think?" Mothers and hopeful mothers and everyone in-between can relate, we're sure.

Now, Halsey shared with their Twitter followers exactly how friend Kehlani eased their concerns about entering this phase of their life.