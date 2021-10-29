How Jill Duggar's Son Is Carrying On A Family Legacy

Jill Duggar Dillard shared photos of her son Israel as Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete and some interesting history on the Dillard family! Jill posted on Instagram, "Go Pokes! It's book character day today at school, and Israel is following in the steps of grandpa & dad by dressing up as Oklahoma State University's mascot #pistolpete ...complete with a white handkerchief like @derickdillard used to wear (to tell the two Pete's apart)." She added, "We are ready for #oklahomastatehomecoming this weekend!"

Jill continued her post, sharing throwback pics of Derick and his dad at OSU, noting how her late father-in-law played Pistol Pete back in 1976. "Derick was the first legacy Pete...maybe one of our boys will be the first 'three-Pete,' #nopressure," she joked. Derick talked about how important this legacy is to him, telling Stillwater News Press, "It was the first time a father and son had become Pistol Pete. I took that to heart, my job. I wanted to do my best."

Jill's post was a hit with many fans who've noticed how proud she is to be a member of the Dillard family! "Our family has one university that now has the 4th generation attending," one person wrote. "That's a good legacy to continue." Someone else said, "Derick looks so much like his father, and so does Israel!"