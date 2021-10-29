How Jill Duggar's Son Is Carrying On A Family Legacy
On October 29, Jill Dillard posted photos of her son Israel and her husband Derick Dillard on social media, while also sharing a few fun facts about Derick's family. And fans were happy to see Jill sharing good news after recent events. On October 11, Jill revealed she had a miscarriage. The mother of two took to Instagram, writing, "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying... We love & miss you River Bliss!"
But that wasn't the only difficult part of 2021 for the second Duggar daughter. In March, Jill revealed she hadn't visited Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's house in two years! Duggar fans knew from social media posts that Jill and her parents weren't on amazing terms, but her disclosure was very sad. But the silver lining is it seems like Derick's family has welcomed her with open arms, and Jill's latest Instagram post about the Dillard family legacy is quite sweet.
Israel Dillard is Pistol Pete just like his dad
Jill Duggar Dillard shared photos of her son Israel as Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete and some interesting history on the Dillard family! Jill posted on Instagram, "Go Pokes! It's book character day today at school, and Israel is following in the steps of grandpa & dad by dressing up as Oklahoma State University's mascot #pistolpete ...complete with a white handkerchief like @derickdillard used to wear (to tell the two Pete's apart)." She added, "We are ready for #oklahomastatehomecoming this weekend!"
Jill continued her post, sharing throwback pics of Derick and his dad at OSU, noting how her late father-in-law played Pistol Pete back in 1976. "Derick was the first legacy Pete...maybe one of our boys will be the first 'three-Pete,' #nopressure," she joked. Derick talked about how important this legacy is to him, telling Stillwater News Press, "It was the first time a father and son had become Pistol Pete. I took that to heart, my job. I wanted to do my best."
Jill's post was a hit with many fans who've noticed how proud she is to be a member of the Dillard family! "Our family has one university that now has the 4th generation attending," one person wrote. "That's a good legacy to continue." Someone else said, "Derick looks so much like his father, and so does Israel!"