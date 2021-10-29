What Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry So Upset About Regarding COVID-19?

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pledges when they resigned as British royals in 2019 was to devote more time to philanthropic endeavors. Thus far, the facts show them keeping that promise (despite critics' insistence otherwise). Harry, alongside Oprah Winfrey, launched his own Apple TV+ series in May on mental health, "The Me You Can't See," to name one example.

As for Meghan, she utilized the occasion of her 40th birthday to launch her 40x40 campaign, which helps women reenter the workforce. Meghan shared in an August 4 video via the Archewell website, "Over two million women in the U.S. alone, and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect," Meghan stated at the time.

Then, the couple addressed COVID-19 vaccine inequity at the Global Citizen Festival on September 25, with Meghan saying, per People, "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine... that's not happening." Now, in an open letter posted on October 29, they expressed continued unhappiness at the situation.