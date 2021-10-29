Jim Bob Duggar Just Announced He's Running For This Political Office

Jim Bob Duggar will run for the Arkansas State Senate — regardless of son Josh's trial, which will begin in November. Papa Duggar announced his campaign on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, along with a photo of him and Michelle.

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7," the former reality star wrote, discussing his ties to the state and referencing his family. "Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It's where my wife Michelle and I have raised our 20 children. It's where we've grown our small businesses. It's where we've built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends... It's important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can."

The Duggar family patriarch continued, "I'm running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation. Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs. The foundational principles that have made our nation great are under threat like never before."

Jim Bob had previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2002, per the announcement. And it's no surprise that he's running on such a conservative platform, given the strict rules he governs in his own home — not to mention his fundamental Christian background, his ornate display of guns, and more.