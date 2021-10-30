How Are Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Spending Their Honeymoon?

Heather Rae Young told People that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa will honeymoon in the Maldives in the Indian Ocean, and they will take three weeks away in total, with a pit stop in Dubai. The "Selling Sunset" star noted that because the Maldives is such long flight, they decided to just "go all out" because they will probably never take such a trip again.

Tarek revealed that the newlyweds will stay in a "3,600-square-foot house on the water built on stilts." "In our bathroom, it has a glass floor, so you can see the fish swimming under your feet. And on the outside, we have a private pool, private spa and private cabana," he said, adding that they will also stop in Dubai for three days on the way back. "It's going to be so much fun," Tarek told E! News ahead of the trip. "We're going to the Maldives and that's going to be incredible. We got a house on stilts on the water for 10 days and then we fly to Dubai. We spend a few days in Dubai and then fly home." The "Flip or Flop" star also teased that he has some surprises up his sleeve for his new bride during their dreamy destination trip.

Of course, lavish trips are nothing new for this couple. According to House Beautiful, in November 2019, the two took their first vacation together when they traveled to Europe. More recently, they went on a snorkeling trip to Hawaii, per the Daily Mail.