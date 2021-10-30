How Zayn Malik's Career Just Took An Even Bigger Blow

The following article includes allegations of harassment and domestic violence.

Zayn Malik's troubles just keep getting worse. As you may recall, the former One Direction member was accused of striking Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid's mother, earlier this week. In a statement to TMZ, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. ... I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Zayn shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi, who seemingly ended the relationship following her mother's accusations against the singer. "They are not together right now," a source close to the Hadid family told People. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent." They continued, "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

According to court documents obtained by the same outlet, the incident took place on September 29 at Gigi and Malik's Pennsylvania home, where the singer allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." Per the document, Malik allegedly "continuous[ly] cursed" at Yolanda, telling her to "stay away from [his] f***ing daughter." Zayn, who pleaded no contest to harassment, must complete 360 days of probation, per People, which includes an anger management course and domestic violence program. (On Twitter, Zayn said that "in an effort to protect ... a safe and private space for [daughter Khai] I agreed to not contest claims.")

As People reported, Zayn was also charged with harassment after a previous phone call with Gigi, in which he allegedly told her to "Strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house."

Now, just days after the explosive allegations, the singer has received bad news regarding his music career — for a different reason.