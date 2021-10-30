How Zayn Malik's Career Just Took An Even Bigger Blow
The following article includes allegations of harassment and domestic violence.
Zayn Malik's troubles just keep getting worse. As you may recall, the former One Direction member was accused of striking Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid's mother, earlier this week. In a statement to TMZ, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. ... I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Zayn shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi, who seemingly ended the relationship following her mother's accusations against the singer. "They are not together right now," a source close to the Hadid family told People. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent." They continued, "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."
According to court documents obtained by the same outlet, the incident took place on September 29 at Gigi and Malik's Pennsylvania home, where the singer allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." Per the document, Malik allegedly "continuous[ly] cursed" at Yolanda, telling her to "stay away from [his] f***ing daughter." Zayn, who pleaded no contest to harassment, must complete 360 days of probation, per People, which includes an anger management course and domestic violence program. (On Twitter, Zayn said that "in an effort to protect ... a safe and private space for [daughter Khai] I agreed to not contest claims.")
As People reported, Zayn was also charged with harassment after a previous phone call with Gigi, in which he allegedly told her to "Strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house."
Now, just days after the explosive allegations, the singer has received bad news regarding his music career — for a different reason.
Zayn Malik was reportedly dropped by RCA over 'extremely strong' cannabis consumption
As reported by The Sun, Zayn Malik is now a free agent as his label, RCA, decided to drop him. While this news comes after Yolanda Hadid's allegations against Zayn, according to sources close to the singer, RCA's decision might instead have something to do with Zayn's alleged use of "extremely strong" cannabis.
"A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn's life and career back on track, but nothing has worked," one music exec told the outlet. "So many people who have worked with him have just given up." They claimed that the "Pillowtalk" singer is "almost impossible to control or guide." The same source added that his label had been fed up with Zayn for some time now. "A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this."
But this isn't the first time that Zayn's marijuana use caused some concern. In January, the singer took to Instagram Live on an early morning to tease his new song, "Nobody Is Listening," where he was seen smoking what looked like a blunt, per the Daily Mail. Worried fans immediately took to Twitter to express their confusion and disappointment, wondering why Zayn was up so late and smoking weed if Khai was at home.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.