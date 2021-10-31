Are These The Queen's Plan For Christmas?
The past year hasn't been very easy for Queen Elizabeth II. Following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Phillip, in April, the queen has been slowly reducing her number of official duties, per CNN. On October 20, Elizabeth spent a night at King Edward VII's Hospital in London, her first time staying overnight in a medical facility in eight years, per the Daily Mail. While details about her medical condition have not been released, a spokesperson for the queen did state she stayed in the hospital for "preliminary investigations."
Since her release, Elizabeth has retreated to Windsor Castle for rest and recovery and has cancelled her official state responsibilities for the next two weeks, only participating in "light, desk-based duties." She has even cancelled her visit to the November 13 Remembrance Day festival in London, but has supposedly stated she would like to attend the National Service of Remembrance on November 14.
With the queen's health concerns — she was seen using a walking stick for the first time ever prior to her hospital stay — there has been some question about what she will do for the Christmas holiday. Traditionally, she has hosted her entire extended family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, but that may prove to be too much for her. So, just what are her plans for the holidays?
Queen Elizabeth II still plans to host Christmas
Despite her health concerns and the order from her doctors to increase her rest and relaxation time, Queen Elizabeth II is still reportedly determined to host Christmas for her extended family at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, reported the Daily Mail. A source for the palace told the Mirror the queen is "totally committed" to having the holiday as she typically would, as she feels it is necessary to do so after almost two years of cancelled engagements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The source also said it is important for the queen to be surrounded by loved ones during this particular holiday, as it will be the first Christmas for her following the death of her husband, Prince Phillip. The holiday will most likely — and understandably — be a difficult one for her, so keeping the typical traditions alive would be a great way to help her heal.
Sources for the queen told the Mirror that she hopes to be back to full health before Christmas, and that the "family get-together will be the perfect tonic" for Elizabeth. The holiday will also be special for the queen, as it will be the first time she will meet her namesake, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, since her birth, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on traveling with their children to Sandringham for the Christmas holiday, per Us Weekly.