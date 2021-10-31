Are These The Queen's Plan For Christmas?

The past year hasn't been very easy for Queen Elizabeth II. Following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Phillip, in April, the queen has been slowly reducing her number of official duties, per CNN. On October 20, Elizabeth spent a night at King Edward VII's Hospital in London, her first time staying overnight in a medical facility in eight years, per the Daily Mail. While details about her medical condition have not been released, a spokesperson for the queen did state she stayed in the hospital for "preliminary investigations."

Since her release, Elizabeth has retreated to Windsor Castle for rest and recovery and has cancelled her official state responsibilities for the next two weeks, only participating in "light, desk-based duties." She has even cancelled her visit to the November 13 Remembrance Day festival in London, but has supposedly stated she would like to attend the National Service of Remembrance on November 14.

With the queen's health concerns — she was seen using a walking stick for the first time ever prior to her hospital stay — there has been some question about what she will do for the Christmas holiday. Traditionally, she has hosted her entire extended family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, but that may prove to be too much for her. So, just what are her plans for the holidays?