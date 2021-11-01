How Is The Queen Regaining Her Strength Amid Her Health Crisis?
Queen Elizabeth has taken several days to rest on the advice of her doctors. She canceled two trips — one to Northern Ireland and another to Scotland — due to health concerns, according to Page Six. The queen did spend one night in the hospital, BBC News reported, where she underwent some tests in mid-October. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," a statement from the palace read.
Since that time, it is believed that the queen has been keeping up with some light duties, though she isn't back 110%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he's been talking to the monarch fairly frequently, and he provided a bit of an update. "I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form," he told ITV News (via Fox News). "She has been told by her doctors that she has got to rest and I think we have got to respect that and understand that and everybody wishes her all the very best," Johnson added.
The queen has received plenty of help around the palace, and, as she tries to get back to normal, she's received some great support that has really helped her regain her strength. Keep reading to learn more.
Queen Elizabeth has been ordered to rest for two more weeks
Queen Elizabeth has been advised to rest for two additional weeks, according to BBC News. While she is able to take on some light duties, she won't be making any official appearances during this time. The queen is getting the absolute best care at home, with her trusted staff by her side. According to the Daily Mail, the queen's "favorite courtier," Paul Whybrew, and her dresser Angela Kelly have been helping get her through. "The Queen is very grateful for the loyal support she has received," a source told the outlet. The source went on to say that the queen is eating a healthy diet and keeping up with some very light exercise. All the while, her corgi pup, Muick, has been keeping her company.
As the queen continues to rest at home, the royal family has stepped up in her absence. For example, Princes Charles and Prince William, accompanied by their wives, have traveled to Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held through November 12, according to CNN. Everyone seems to be doing their part to ensure that the queen is able to continue resting comfortably at home. As CNN points out, Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton have really come into their own, and seem to be great substitutes for the time being.