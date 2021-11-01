How Is The Queen Regaining Her Strength Amid Her Health Crisis?

Queen Elizabeth has taken several days to rest on the advice of her doctors. She canceled two trips — one to Northern Ireland and another to Scotland — due to health concerns, according to Page Six. The queen did spend one night in the hospital, BBC News reported, where she underwent some tests in mid-October. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," a statement from the palace read.

Since that time, it is believed that the queen has been keeping up with some light duties, though she isn't back 110%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he's been talking to the monarch fairly frequently, and he provided a bit of an update. "I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form," he told ITV News (via Fox News). "She has been told by her doctors that she has got to rest and I think we have got to respect that and understand that and everybody wishes her all the very best," Johnson added.

The queen has received plenty of help around the palace, and, as she tries to get back to normal, she's received some great support that has really helped her regain her strength. Keep reading to learn more.