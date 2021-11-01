Did The Queen Disobey Doctor's Orders To Rest?

Oh, Queen Elizabeth! You do the darndest things, don't you? The Queen of England has made headlines as of late due to a recent health scare — one that saw her spend the night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations." Her hospital stay came just after abruptly canceling a trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute. And just one week before, she was spotted using a walking cane (via CNN) for the first time since her knee surgery in 2003.

And while the royal family hasn't been exactly forthcoming with what's going on with Queen Elizabeth's health, what we do know is that she's been advised to rest for two weeks. According to Buckingham Palace (via the Daily Mail), "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences [the receiving of ambassadors], but not to undertake any official visits."

Though she's been advised to rest up in the interim, it seems as if the queen might be back on the move. No rest for the weary, it seems!