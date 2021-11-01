Did The Queen Disobey Doctor's Orders To Rest?
Oh, Queen Elizabeth! You do the darndest things, don't you? The Queen of England has made headlines as of late due to a recent health scare — one that saw her spend the night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations." Her hospital stay came just after abruptly canceling a trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute. And just one week before, she was spotted using a walking cane (via CNN) for the first time since her knee surgery in 2003.
And while the royal family hasn't been exactly forthcoming with what's going on with Queen Elizabeth's health, what we do know is that she's been advised to rest for two weeks. According to Buckingham Palace (via the Daily Mail), "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences [the receiving of ambassadors], but not to undertake any official visits."
Though she's been advised to rest up in the interim, it seems as if the queen might be back on the move. No rest for the weary, it seems!
Despite being told to rest, Queen Elizabeth was seen driving around the Windsor estate
When you've been working as the queen of England for nearly 70 years, it's hard to imagine a day off. Such is the case with Queen Elizabeth, who was recently spotted driving around the Windsor estate. The queen's driving escapades come off the heels of her being advised to rest for two weeks, following her overnight hospital stay.
Despite this, the Queen appeared to be healthy as she donned a pair of sunglasses and a floral headscarf while driving her green Jaguar, per People — though it is unclear whether she disobeyed the doctor's orders or if she was actually allowed out. Regardless, it's a solemn reassurance to the millions of royal family devotees who were concerned about the queen's health.
Queen Elizabeth is set to make her public return on November 14 for Remembrance Sunday. "That's just unmissable, as far as the Queen is concerned. It would take something very serious indeed for her not to attend. It is one of her most sacred duties," a royal source told the Daily Mail.