Everything We Know About Jen Psaki's COVID-19 Diagnosis

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been a media fixture for President Joe Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and has shared several memorable moments with Peter Doocy from Fox News during press conferences. For example, on August 11, while the press secretary fielded questions, Doocy asked if Biden's message during his campaign had created hesitancy for a portion of the population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "Not that we've seen in the data," Psaki replied (via The White House). "I would note that at the time, just for context, the former President [Donald Trump] was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID," she added.

Although these noted exchanges with Doocy appear tense to the viewer, Psaki insists that the two manage to abstain from taking personal shots. "But my engagement with him, people don't always see this, but outside the briefing room, it is entirely professional and entirely, hopefully, responsive," she revealed to MediaIte in August. Psaki admitted that Doocy and others act differently when the cameras are rolling. "There's a performative component from the TV side of the briefing room," she added.

Psaki has also become the administration's spokesperson for the vaccine. "The United States is far and away the biggest contributor to the global fight against Covid. We will continue to be the arsenal for vaccines around the world," she said in an August presser (via CNBC). So, when Psaki tested positive for the virus, it became front-page news.