Britney Spears' Halloween Message Is Full Of Hidden Meaning

Britney Spears' Instagram pictures may have been shocking at first, but fans quickly realized that the pop star was simply acting as part of her Halloween getup. However, it's what Spears wrote in the caption that has hidden meaning. "She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby," Spears wrote, giving some additional background about the character that she was playing. It seems, however, that Spears could have been referring to her own life — "wonderful family" could be sarcasm, and the fact that Spears has really been alone throughout her conservatorship battle, well, that totally makes sense.

In another part of her caption, Spears mentioned her conservatorship, saying that she can finally have fun now. "It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty," she wrote, adding, "Ma and dad can I drive my car now?" Spears asked, clearly poking at the fact that she hasn't been allowed to drive, as previously reported by Entertainment Tonight. It does seem like Spears' handcuffs in the photo could also hold a not-so-hidden meaning; the "Womanizer" singer has essentially had her hands tied for years as her father and others involved in her conservatorship controlled her every move. Spears opened up about this in court on June 23, according to CNN.

Spears' conservatorship case is scheduled to be back in court on November 12, according to The New York Times. This hearing will determine whether or not Spears can be released from her conservatorship completely.