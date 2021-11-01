Britney Spears' Halloween Message Is Full Of Hidden Meaning
Britney Spears took to Instagram on November 1 to share some photos of her Halloween look. The pop star shocked fans with pics of herself with fake blood on her neck and face, because, at first glance, Spears' photos looked oddly real. In one shot, Spears laid on the floor with her eyes closed and her head turned to the side. A red substance, meant to look like blood, appeared on her handcuffed hands, on her jawline, and down her neck. The next photo in the set showed Spears in the same position from a different angle. The third Instagram pic was a full body shot, showing Spears in a hot pink and black piece of lingerie and a pair of sky-high black pumps.
In the fourth Instagram share, Spears uploaded a video of herself, showing off her lips — and giving fans a close-up of the fake blood on her neck. In the caption of the post, Spears told the story behind her costume. "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery ... who would do such a thing?" Spears wrote. Her caption went on to parallel some of the things going on her life — and appears to be full of hidden meaning. Keep reading for more.
Britney Spears seemed to be sending a message with her Instagram post
Britney Spears' Instagram pictures may have been shocking at first, but fans quickly realized that the pop star was simply acting as part of her Halloween getup. However, it's what Spears wrote in the caption that has hidden meaning. "She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby," Spears wrote, giving some additional background about the character that she was playing. It seems, however, that Spears could have been referring to her own life — "wonderful family" could be sarcasm, and the fact that Spears has really been alone throughout her conservatorship battle, well, that totally makes sense.
In another part of her caption, Spears mentioned her conservatorship, saying that she can finally have fun now. "It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty," she wrote, adding, "Ma and dad can I drive my car now?" Spears asked, clearly poking at the fact that she hasn't been allowed to drive, as previously reported by Entertainment Tonight. It does seem like Spears' handcuffs in the photo could also hold a not-so-hidden meaning; the "Womanizer" singer has essentially had her hands tied for years as her father and others involved in her conservatorship controlled her every move. Spears opened up about this in court on June 23, according to CNN.
Spears' conservatorship case is scheduled to be back in court on November 12, according to The New York Times. This hearing will determine whether or not Spears can be released from her conservatorship completely.