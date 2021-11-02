What Did Gwen Stefani Just Do With Nearly $200,000?
As Peter Parker once told us, "with great power comes great responsibility." Now, "No Doubt" frontwoman Gwen Stefani might not be a crime-fighting superhero, but she has taken that message to heart by using her massive platform for good. In 2018, the star launched her Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood for 25 shows, and with it, she made a big promise. "I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait," Stefani said, per People. She went on to say that, for every ticket purchased, she would donate $1 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas nonprofit that provides medical treatments to children facing life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer.
As Stefani told TravelGirl at the time, the partnership was a natural fit. Because of her Vegas residency, the "Rich Girl" singer "knew from the beginning that I wanted to do something within the local Vegas community to give back." She added, "It means so much to me, to be able to give back and to make a difference in children's lives by doing what I do every show: singing songs about my life." The love goes both ways, too, as Cure 4 The Kids named Stefani "Philanthropist of the Year" in 2019. Things are coming full circle this November, with People reporting that Stefani donated nearly $200,000 to the charity.
Gwen Stefani donated her Las Vegas residency check to Cure 4 The Kids
COVID-19 may have sidelined Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency — which was set to conclude in 2020 — but she is still ending things on a high note, per People. The outlet reported that the Just a Girl show will end on November 6, but before then, Stefani is cashing in on ticket purchases with a $185,000 check to Cure 4 The Kids. "Since #JustAGirlVegas opened in 2018, we have been donating $1 per ticket sold to this amazing charity that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions," the star captioned an Instagram post of her holding a giant check. She continued, "Thank you for being part of helping us raise $185K for @cure4thekids! Your continuous support means so much to me and the organization."
The donation itself is a hefty sum of money, but Stefani's contributions to the nonprofit go beyond financial. According to People, Stefani frequently visited the medical center throughout her residency, and her donations have paved the way for a new and improved building. One of the patient exam rooms is even designed in her honor, which speaks to her impact within the organization. "To actually be able to help children is just something I never thought I'd be able to do, and through music here I am," Stefani said in 2019, of her work with Cure 4 The Kids. There's "no doubt" she's proud of the way she's been able to give back.