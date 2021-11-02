What Did Gwen Stefani Just Do With Nearly $200,000?

COVID-19 may have sidelined Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency — which was set to conclude in 2020 — but she is still ending things on a high note, per People. The outlet reported that the Just a Girl show will end on November 6, but before then, Stefani is cashing in on ticket purchases with a $185,000 check to Cure 4 The Kids. "Since #JustAGirlVegas opened in 2018, we have been donating $1 per ticket sold to this amazing charity that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions," the star captioned an Instagram post of her holding a giant check. She continued, "Thank you for being part of helping us raise $185K for @cure4thekids! Your continuous support means so much to me and the organization."

The donation itself is a hefty sum of money, but Stefani's contributions to the nonprofit go beyond financial. According to People, Stefani frequently visited the medical center throughout her residency, and her donations have paved the way for a new and improved building. One of the patient exam rooms is even designed in her honor, which speaks to her impact within the organization. "To actually be able to help children is just something I never thought I'd be able to do, and through music here I am," Stefani said in 2019, of her work with Cure 4 The Kids. There's "no doubt" she's proud of the way she's been able to give back.