The Sweet Thing Blake Shelton Did For Gwen Stefani While Performing One Of His Hits

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still riding their newlywed high, celebrating a year since the country singer popped the question on their ranch in Oklahoma.

The "Rich Girl" singer took to Instagram to share never-before-seen footage from the day Shelton got down on one knee — and a close up of the big rock on her finger. In the video, the happy couple skips around, with Stefani screaming, "We just got engaged!" The couple married less than a year later in a private ceremony in Oklahoma, in the same place Stefani said "yes" to forever, according to Yahoo!.

"It feels awesome, so I just feel so lucky," said Stefani in an interview with the "Tell Me About It" podcast after her July wedding. "My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life" (via TODAY). The "Hollaback Girl" revealed she has been feeling "total honeymoon vibes" since her big day, as she and Shelton embarked on a tour to share their love with fans. The "honeymoon vibes" clearly hit the country singer, too, who expressed his love for his wife with a solo performance in this sweet way.