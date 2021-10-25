The Sweet Thing Blake Shelton Did For Gwen Stefani While Performing One Of His Hits
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still riding their newlywed high, celebrating a year since the country singer popped the question on their ranch in Oklahoma.
The "Rich Girl" singer took to Instagram to share never-before-seen footage from the day Shelton got down on one knee — and a close up of the big rock on her finger. In the video, the happy couple skips around, with Stefani screaming, "We just got engaged!" The couple married less than a year later in a private ceremony in Oklahoma, in the same place Stefani said "yes" to forever, according to Yahoo!.
"It feels awesome, so I just feel so lucky," said Stefani in an interview with the "Tell Me About It" podcast after her July wedding. "My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life" (via TODAY). The "Hollaback Girl" revealed she has been feeling "total honeymoon vibes" since her big day, as she and Shelton embarked on a tour to share their love with fans. The "honeymoon vibes" clearly hit the country singer, too, who expressed his love for his wife with a solo performance in this sweet way.
Blake Shetlon performed a 'heartfelt' rendition of this duet
It seems like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been inseparable since saying "I Do" in July. The couple immediately left their Oklahoma ranch for a tour of performances featuring their best duets, sharing their love with fans across the country.
Yet, the sweetest of moments came in a solo performance by Shelton, who appeared at Mohegan Sun's 25th Anniversary celebration in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to People, the country singer began a rendition of his single with Stefani, "Nobody But You." While Stefani wasn't at the event herself, video footage of the former "The Voice" judge singing her part of the duet played on the big screen behind Shelton, and a source revealed "the entire performance was so heartfelt." Shelton then turned around to face the digital footage of his wife and blew her a kiss in a moment that we are sure made the whole crowd "aww" with delight.
The celebrity couple previously performed their joint track "Nobody But You" at the 2020 Grammy Awards just a few weeks after the song's release.