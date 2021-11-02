Huma Abedin Reveals How Anthony Weiner's Scandal Nearly Killed Her
The truth can set you free — if it doesn't kill you first. Huma Abedin discovered this in the most painful and humiliating way possible in 2011, when the person she thought she knew and loved, then-husband Anthony Weiner, was publicly revealed to be leading a shady double life. The resulting fallout led to Abedin experiencing years of depression and trauma, much of which she recounts in her new book "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds."
In an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," the longtime Clinton aide admitted she ignored an early "red flag" in her relationship with Weiner — a saucy text on his phone from an unknown woman — reflecting, in hindsight, that it was a "warning." Of course, phones would go on to play a large part in the disintegration of their marriage, as Weiner became embroiled in scandal after scandal, most of which took place via texting and social media. But, Abedin confesses, it wasn't just the infidelity and betrayal that nearly drove her to the edge.
Why the Anthony Weiner scandal 'almost killed' Huma Abedin
It's easy to see why the Anthony Weiner debacle attracted global attention. While a public figure caught cheating will always make news, tabloids had a field day with the sheer ridiculousness of the characters involved, including the former politician's alias, "Carlos Danger," his mistress, Sydney Leathers and, of course, his actual name: Weiner. But Huma Abedin was far from amused, admitting on "CBS Sunday Morning" that she considered suicide at the height of the scandal.
It wasn't just the affairs, which Abedin later discovered included physical cheating, that made her contemplate such drastic action. Instead, she admits that she held immense anger towards her now-ex, confessing that "[i]t almost killed me." She credits her faith and her "belief that there is always a way through" for surviving. These days, she has made peace with what happened and bears no ill will towards Weiner. "I've moved on and I wish him well."
We wish Abedin continued strength and happiness in everything she does.
