Huma Abedin Reveals How Anthony Weiner's Scandal Nearly Killed Her

It's easy to see why the Anthony Weiner debacle attracted global attention. While a public figure caught cheating will always make news, tabloids had a field day with the sheer ridiculousness of the characters involved, including the former politician's alias, "Carlos Danger," his mistress, Sydney Leathers and, of course, his actual name: Weiner. But Huma Abedin was far from amused, admitting on "CBS Sunday Morning" that she considered suicide at the height of the scandal.

It wasn't just the affairs, which Abedin later discovered included physical cheating, that made her contemplate such drastic action. Instead, she admits that she held immense anger towards her now-ex, confessing that "[i]t almost killed me." She credits her faith and her "belief that there is always a way through" for surviving. These days, she has made peace with what happened and bears no ill will towards Weiner. "I've moved on and I wish him well."

We wish Abedin continued strength and happiness in everything she does.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​ or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.